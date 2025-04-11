Chelsea will reportedly have to pay at least £35 million to sign Real Betis star Jesus Rodriguez as they look to improve their attack for next season.

Since Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital took over Chelsea in mid-2022, the club’s transfer policy has trended towards signing younger talent.

But for all the billions that have been spent under this current ownership, the Blues still seem short in certain areas – particularly up front.

Some of their signings have left a lot to be desired, and that has led the west London outfit to be linked with a whole host of attacking talent.

One of the latest examples is Betis winger Rodriguez, according to the Daily Mail. The ‘lightning-quick’ 19-year-old is said to be a summer transfer target for the Blues but they will have to fork out £35m (€40m $45.7m) for his signature.

The report adds that this could spell doom for Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho, who faces an uncertain future beyond this season.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool, Chelsea BOTH in talks for same target as Man Utd dreams are dented

What does this mean for Sancho?

Last month, it emerged that Chelsea will have to pay United a £5m fee if they decide not to turn Sancho’s loan deal into a permanent move this summer.

The 25-year-old has scored two goals and bagged nine assists in 31 games for Enzo Maresca’s team this season but doubts remain over his suitablity for the club.

Reports elsewhere suggest Chelsea will not be signing the ex-Borussia Dortmund man permanently at the end of the current campaign.

And the Mail adds that it is looking ‘likely’ Sancho will return to Old Trafford initially in the summer. Rodriguez could potentially be bought and then loaned back to Betis but he may be deemed ready for the Premier League if signed this summer.

While it may be exciting times for the teenager, Sancho could be at another career crossroads in not too long.

Who has been Chelsea’s biggest flop of the Todd Boehly era?