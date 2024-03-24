How Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City lost Endrick race after future Real Madrid gem breaks Wembley record for Brazil

Endrick scored a historic goal at Wembley for Brazil on Saturday, but could have been playing in London more regularly if Chelsea had got their way.

The only goal in the friendly between England and Brazil was a significant one. Opening his Brazil account, Endrick became the youngest player ever to score a senior men’s international goal at Wembley.

It served as the latest chapter in the teenager’s rapid ascent, which has already earned him a transfer to Real Madrid for when he turns 18.

Interest in Endrick was widespread before Real Madrid secured his services for the future. Indeed, Chelsea were also strong candidates to sign him from Palmeiras.

However, the Blues were beaten to the forward by their Spanish counterparts.

Endrick’s agent, Frederico Pena, has explained how Real Madrid had the conviction to win the race for Endrick.

“I think Real decided that they were never going to miss another talent like Vini or Endrick after Neymar moved to Barcelona,” Pena told the Daily Telegraph in an interview from before the England v Brazil game, which he attended.

“Maybe there is a lesson for Chelsea because they were in front at the start.

“The boy’s parents visited Cobham and were impressed, but Chelsea were worried about the fee and then when Real came in and were prepared to pay what Palmeiras wanted, it became almost impossible for them.”

Furthermore, family reasons motivated Endrick to link up with compatriot Vinicius Junior at the Bernabeu.

“All his father wanted for him was to be a footballer and to play for Real Madrid, so that was huge for him,” Pena added.

“Vini was also able to speak with him and tell him about his own experiences and offer some reassurances.”

Two other Prem clubs wanted Endrick

While most of the reports prior to Endrick’s agreement with Real Madrid implied it was a battle between them and Chelsea, Pena has confirmed which other clubs were paying attention.

Frequent Premier League title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City were both named by the agent as admirers, as were reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (which TEAMtalk had already revealed in December 2022).

But it will be Real Madrid who take Endrick when he turns 18 in July. There have been reports that Palmeiras could ask to keep him until December, but either way, his destiny will be to light up the Bernabeu.

And our sources told us just over a year ago that Real Madrid are even more excited about Endrick than they were about Vinicius, who has been a big hit in LaLiga.

The future looks dazzlingly bright.

