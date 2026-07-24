Chelsea reach Pedro Neto sale decision amid Liverpool transfer claims

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto, who has been linked with Liverpool

Chelsea are not planning to actively sell Pedro Neto in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as Liverpool learn what it would take for the London club’s owners, BlueCo, to consider a sale.

Neto joined Chelsea from Wolves in the summer of 2024 for £54million on a contract that runs until 2031.

The 26-year-old Portugal international has made 103 appearances for Chelsea so far in his career, scoring 19 goals and providing 19 assists in the process.

Chelsea have recently completed a £117million deal for Morgan Rogers, who can play as a left-winger or in attacking midfield.

This has led to suggestions that Chelsea could sell Neto, given that manager Xabi Alonso also has Cole Palmer to play in an attacking role in midfield.

Jamie Gittens, Estevao and Geovany Quenda are also options for the wing for Alonso, who sanctioned the exit of Alejandro Garnacho to Aston Villa this month.

According to The London Evening Standard, Chelsea are ‘not actively looking to sell’ Neto in the summer transfer window.

No clubs have been in contact with the Blues to try to get a deal done for the Portugal international winger.

‘There are no immediate plans to sell the Portuguese winger despite rumours of an exit’, states the report.

However, the 26-year-old is not untouchable, with the report claiming that ‘Chelsea would listen to serious offers for Neto but have no plans to sell him and are not actively looking to do so’.

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Liverpool keeping tabs on Pedro Neto

That Chelsea would sell Neto for a ‘serious’ offer will be welcomed by Liverpool, given that the Reds are interested in the winger.

Earlier this month, journalist Dave Davis said that Neto is one of the wingers that Liverpool have looked at potentially signing in the summer transfer window.

Davis said on The Transfer Show: “Everyone’s digging on the same thing, aren’t they?

“Who are Liverpool going to move for? It’s clear the wingers are the priority, and I’m saying that plural.

“We’ve known that all summer. Liverpool are now on the alternate list.

“Liverpool seem to be back in bed with Jorge Mendes, whose client is Pedro Neto.

“He is very distinct, Neto, if I’m trying to be positive about this. He is a carrier, his passing is good.

“He is a crosser. The cross expected threat, 95th percentile. The cross value added, 93rd percentile.

“Our info is getting this stood up today. Neto would jump at this. They nearly did him when he was at Wolves.”

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