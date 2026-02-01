Ruthless Rosenior triggers another Chelsea loan recall as disgruntled star fumes over return

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has made his first major squad call of the window after opting to bring Mamadou Sarr back to Stamford Bridge, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The decision comes after Chelsea triggered a recall clause to bring Aaron Anselmino back from his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund. But despite speculation that the Argentine might finally get his shot in the Premier League, we can confirm that Rosenior has instead pushed for Sarr — and the club have backed their new boss.

Rosenior’s preference is no surprise internally. The Chelsea manager knows Sarr well from their time together at Strasbourg and has been keen to reunite with a player whose profile he trusts and believes can adapt quickly to his defensive structure.

Meanwhile, our sources understand that Anselmino and his camp are disappointed with how events have unfolded.

The young centre‑back was keen to remain in Germany, where he had settled well and felt his development was progressing in the right direction.

Sources indicate there is clear frustration at being recalled mid‑season only to be sent immediately back out on loan, this time to France.

Having returned to Cobham earlier this week, Anselmino initially hoped he would be handed a chance to stake his claim for minutes under Rosenior. However, it has now become clear he will not feature in Chelsea’s short‑term plans — and he has reluctantly accepted the decision to head back out on loan.

Chelsea now move forward with Sarr, who is expected to complete the formalities of his return imminently, as Rosenior continues reshaping his defensive options ahead of the run‑in.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

More Chelsea news: Liverpool hunting Jacquet hijack; David Datro Fofana bid

Liverpool are determined to beat Chelsea to the signing of Jeremy Jacquet and bring him to Anfield, according to Fabrizio Romano, despite sources telling TEAMtalk that the Rennes defender wants a move to Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Qatari club Al Sadd has made an offer to Chelsea for David Datro Fofana, aiming to secure the striker on a temporary deal during this winter transfer window, we can reveal.

Finally, Al‑Hilal have pulled off an eye‑catching coup in their aggressive push for elite young talent, with Rennes sensation Mohamed Kader Meite agreeing to join the Saudi giants, despite rival interest from Chelsea and other Premier League sides.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.