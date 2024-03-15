Chelsea lock horns with Arsenal over £85m star who is currently in the form of his life

Chelsea and Arsenal are set to battle for one of Europe’s most in-form players this summer, with clubs aware of his tantalising release clause.

It’s no secret that both Arsenal and Chelsea will be in the market for a striker in the summer. The Gunners are keen to secure an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Mauricio Pochettino’s side need someone to compete with Nicolas Jackson.

While the likes of Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen have been considered by both clubs, it seems as if they both have a new target in mind.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Arsenal have made Sporting forward Viktor Gyokeres one of their top targets ahead of the summer window.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are also interested in signing the 25-year-old this summer which could scupper Arsenal’s plans.

The Swedish forward has been in the form of his life this season, scoring 33 goals and providing 13 assists for Sporting across all competitions.

Formerly of Brighton and Coventry City, Gyokeres has grabbed plenty of headlines with his prolific form this season.

Sporting managed to sign him last summer for a base fee of just €20m and it’s fair to say that his price tag has exponentially increased over the last few months.

Clubs will likely have to trigger his €100m (£85m) release clause in order for Sporting to part with their prized asset in the summer.

DON’T MISS – Todd Boehly plots extraordinary Chelsea fire sale after Saudi Arabia trip sets wheels in motion

Gyokeres would be a great option for either side

While Gyokeres is yet to prove himself in one of Europe’s top five leagues, he looks more than capable of making the step up based on this season.

Since arriving at Sporting, the 25-year-old has averaged a goal contribution every 67.4 minutes which is a sublime return given it’s his first season in Portugal.

The thing to like about Gyokeres is how many chances he’s able to create for himself. He can leave defenders for dead with the drop of a shoulder and his creative numbers have also been really strong too.

Of course, it would be hard for the Swedish international to produce his current numbers in the Premier League, but even if his output halved, he’d still be a great option for the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal.

Gyokeres was the subject of Premier League interest in January, but he reaffirmed his commitment to Sporting at the time.

He told Record: “I’m very happy here and I don’t care about any interested parties at the moment.

“I’m enjoying every day here and not thinking about what’s going on around me. Yes, there’s talk of big clubs, but for now it’s just news. That’s all. This is where I want to stay.”

Come the summer, there’s every chance that Gyokeres will be more open to a move, especially with how many big clubs are now sniffing around.

READ MORE – Man Utd staggered as Chelsea surge into race for classy defender with tempting release clause