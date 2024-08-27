Chelsea have not given up hope of strengthening their attack by signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney – but the move hinges on one big condition, TEAMtalk sources can reveal.

England international Toney has been linked with Chelsea for many months now, along with Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and more.

Even when the former Peterborough United forward was serving an eight-month ban after admitting to 232 breaches of FA betting rules, his stock was still sky-high.

Off the back of scoring 21 goals in 35 games for Brentford in the 2022/23 season, top sides clamoured for his signature. That reportedly led the Bees to value him at upwards of £80m at one stage and on his return from his suspension in January, he was still a man in demand.

Brentford would have been licking their lips when he scored four goals in his opening five matches but his form then went off a cliff towards the tail end of the season as he went goalless for months.

Despite that, Toney has repeatedly been linked with a transfer exit, but his lofty salary demands mean a Saudi Pro League move may be the most likely destination.

Whatever happens to the 28-year-old, who is into the last year of his contract, it appears manager Frank has come to the end of his tether with the matter.

Toney was left out of Brentford’s opening two Premier League games due to the transfer speculation and the Dane clearly wants to turn the page on this eventful chapter.

On Tuesday, ahead of their Carabao Cup second round trip to Colchester United, he said: “Today we have nothing to say about Ivan Toney.”

Last Friday, he added: “I would love to keep thriving and developing. I think we are in a good place. There were some very good elements of the [Crystal Palace] game I loved. Things we need to do better, always.

“Just having all our best players available more or less, except a few, do so much to the game. We have quite good players! And we still go a little bit under the radar, which is quite nice. We will develop constantly, with or without Ivan.”

At the weekend, TEAMtalk revealed that Toney looked set to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, after rejecting a £35m move for the England forward earlier this month.

It is understood that an improved offer has been excepted, but it is up to Toney – who has scored 72 goals in 141 games for Brentford – whether or not he wants to head to the Middle East.

Toney seen as Osimhen backup

However, our sources have since revealed that Chelsea have enquired about Toney’s situation as they consider bolstering their frontline – which is currently led by striker Nicolas Jackson.

The Senegal international scored 14 goals last season but his Expected Goals tally was just under 20. If Enzo Maresca’s team want to climb up the table, a quality addition in attack would certainly help towards that goal.

But, TEAMtalk sources say that Chelsea will only move for Toney if they don’t land top target and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria international’s fee and his wage demands may potentially scupper a move to Stamford Bridge – something that has also put off Saudi teams, although the ex-Lille man is not interested in a move there either.

But the Blues, who are set to sell Romelu Lukaku to Napoli, are not giving up hope of recruiting the 25-year-old before the transfer window shuts on August 30.