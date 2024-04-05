Chelsea man quashes exit rumours as ‘happy’ star aims to stay put amid Barcelona interest

Enzo Fernandez has reaffirmed his commitment to Chelsea and has seemingly put any exit rumours to bed, amid interest from Barcelona.

It’s been a turbulent few months for Chelsea to say the least. Plenty of their big-money signings have been put under the spotlight and none more so than Fernandez.

The Argentine World Cup winner joined the club in January last year in a deal worth a reported £107m. While the 23-year-old has shown glimpses of quality, his form has been up and down throughout his stint in England.

Of course, the expectations placed upon Fernandez were at an all-time high from the off, given the ginormous figure that the club splashed on him.

In February, reports from Spain claimed that the midfielder had been ‘looking for a way to leave London’ and that he’d even ‘offered himself’ to Barcelona amid interest from the Spanish giants.

However, following months of speculation, Fernandez has seemingly put to bed any exit rumours as he has reaffirmed his commitment to Chelsea.

Following their latest triumph against Man Utd, Fernandez took the opportunity to comment on his current situation.

“I really enjoy playing here at Chelsea. Happy? Yes, of course!”, he told DAZN.

“I don’t like our place in the standing, that angers me and my teammates. We want to win. But it’s a process and let’s hope next season will be much better for us.”

Fernandez told he needs to improve

While the Argentine midfielder has shown glimpses of his quality during his spell at Stamford Bridge so far, Graeme Souness thinks there’s still room for improvement.

While discussing the Chelsea squad, Souness namechecked Fernandez as one of three players who need to improve going forward.

“The hierarchy at Chelsea and the supporters at Chelsea must just be hoping that it’s going to take a year for these new players to bed in and get a look at the Premier League and then they’ll kick on,” Souness told talkSPORT.

“Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo… they’re not really showing £100m-player qualities right now. They have to improve.

“[Nicolas] Jackson up front has to improve too. They will all be hoping this is a learning year for them but they have to up their game.

“I try to cut them some slack because they’re young but those three have to start turning up, and others. If they don’t Chelsea are going to have to go again when it comes to spending money.”

Like most of Chelsea’s big-money signings, Fernandez is on a long-term contract with the club. His deal runs until 2031 and he seemingly has no desire to leave any time soon.

