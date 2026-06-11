Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford, who has been linked with Chelsea

Chelsea are willing to sign Marcus Rashford in the summer transfer window, according to a reliable source, but the Blues’ owners, BlueCo, have one condition for a deal to happen.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Barcelona have decided not to exercise the option to sign Rashford from Man Utd on a permanent contract, who also revealed that options to sell the player elsewhere – including Arsenal and Chelsea – were now being explored.

Rashford spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd and helped Hansi Flick’s side win LaLiga for the second season in a row.

Barcelona have the option to sign Rashford for £26million and have until June 15 to trigger the clause.

However, sources have told us that Barcelona have decided against triggering the buy-option.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Barcelona are open to signing Rashford on another loan deal.

Romano said about Man Utd, Rashford and Barcelona on his YouTube channel: “Officially, according to my info, will not be triggered and Marcus Rashford will return to Manchester United.

“So, this is the real situation, as of today – leaving Barcelona, going to Manchester United, but, according to my information, Manchester United are also aware of Barcelona position.

“So, Barca are not considering this deal over or finished.

“Barcelona would be open to keeping Marcus Rashford for one more season, but maybe with another loan, not signing him on a permanent deal.

“So, Barcelona, after investing on Anthony Gordon, are now telling Manchester United and Marcus Rashford camp, we could be open to keeping the player, but let’s do that on loan, not on a permanent transfer.

“Man Utd, for months, since March, when Barcelona Utd started talking, always told Barcelona we want €30millon, otherwise the player returns to Utd and we can assess the situation on the market.

“So, let’s see if now Man Utd will start exploring different options, different clubs for Rashford, or if Barcelona will still be the favourite destination.”

Sources have told us that Man Utd want to get the England international winger off their books for good this summer and have ‘instructed intermediaries to actively explore potential moves’.

We understand that Chelsea are among the clubs that have been ‘contacted’ by the aforementioned ‘intermediaries’.

Bailey has reported that ‘Chelsea are among the clubs who have been made aware of Rashford’s availability as Man Utd assess every possible avenue’.

Chelsea FC journalist Simon Phillips has revealed that the London club are willing to do a deal for Rashford, but one condition.

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Chelsea want loan deal for Marcus Rashford

Phillips has written on his Substack that there is interest in Rashford from Chelsea.

However, Chelsea will not sign Rashford on a permanent contract.

If Chelsea were to do a deal for the England international, then it would be a loan deal.

Rashford is on £325,000 per week at Man Utd, and Chelsea are reluctant to add to the cost by paying a transfer fee.

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole said this week that he would love for the Blues to sign Rashford in the summer transfer window.

The Sun quotes Cole as saying about Rashford and Chelsea: “It’s just a matter of the wages and the valuation. Rashford ticks a lot of boxes, but you don’t want to spend a fortune on him — he’d do a good job for Chelsea.

“He needs to keep going, Marcus; he needs to keep his confidence up because he rebuilt himself at Barcelona, and there’s still another level for him to jump to. He’s someone Chelsea should inquire about, but it’ll depend on the deal.”

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