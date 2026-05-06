According to reports, Chelsea have held a ‘meeting’ with Anthony Gordon’s representatives after a ‘concrete’ offer from Bayern Munich.

We have reported that Gordon looks increasingly likely to leave Newcastle this summer, with Bayern Munich recently appearing to be his most likely destination.

The 25-year-old has been sporadically linked with a possible exit from Newcastle since joining the club from St James’ Park, but he looks to have a greater chance of moving this summer.

This is partly because Newcastle are bracing for a season without European football and will inevitably have to sell at least one of their valuable assets to a rival club to balance the books.

Gordon certainly feels more replaceable than Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, so it is hardly surprising that they seem more inclined to let the England international leave compared to other star performers.

But Bayern Munich face competition from Chelsea for Gordon, with Blues reporter Si Phillips claiming that they club have held a ‘meeting’ with the player’s representatives over a summer move.

There have also been suggestions of interest from Barcelona, with Phillips reporting that Gordon is ‘likely to move’ this summer.

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Gordon receives ‘concrete’ offer as Chelsea join ‘many’ clubs in pursuing move

Writing for his Substack, Phillips added: [Chelsea’s] interest in Gordon has remained [since a move was close in 2022], and this summer Chelsea know that it is likely that the England international will be making his next big move.

‘There are a host of clubs keen on signing the winger, with Chelsea just being one of many.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has previously reported that Gordon has ‘serious chances to leave’ Newcastle this summer.

And regardless of this update regarding Chelsea’s interest, Bayern Munich seem to be the leading contender to sign Gordon this summer.

Bayern Munich are reported to be keen on bolstering their options in wide areas and have been urged to hijack Barcelona’s move for Marcus Rashford.

In a recent update, German journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed that Bayern Munich have ‘presented’ Gordon with a ‘concrete’ offer, but there remains one ‘main issue’ to overcome.

Plettenberg said on X: ‘Despite interest from other top clubs, FC Bayern have now presented Anthony #Gordon and his camp with concrete figures. Gordon could sign a five-year contract at Bayern.

‘The main issue remains an agreement with Newcastle – not with the player. Bayern have clear limits. Eberl/Freund are therefore in talks with several candidates. #NUFC.’

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