Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is wanted by Barcelona and we can exclusively reveal the price he could be available for in January, while the Catalans are also eyeing a high-profile Blues star.

Barcelona are determined to build a squad capable of dominating European football again and have shortlisted a number of players that they think can help them achieve that.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Chukwuemeka is a target for Barcelona and sources say there is a ‘real possibility’ he could join the LaLiga giants this winter.

The talented 21-year-old is on the fringes of Enzo Maresca’s squad and has made just one appearance this season, in the Carabao Cup. Despite being seen as a top talent, he’s considered a player that Chelsea would sell in the coming windows.

TEAMtalk sources say that Chukwuemeka may be sold in January and a bid of around £30m could be enough to convince the Blues into a sale.

The midfielder is keen to prove himself at Stamford Bridge but that looks difficult as things stand, with Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez all ahead of him in the pecking order.

A loan with an obligation or option to buy would be preferable for Barcelona, who continue to face considerable financial challenges. However, Chelsea would prefer a full sale as they look to make additions of their own.

Barcelona also keen on Enzo Fernandez – sources

Chukwuemeka is not the only Chelsea player that Barcelona have their eyes on. TEAMtalk understands they have a long term hope of bringing Enzo Fernandez to the Camp Nou, although they accept it won’t be possible in the near future.

The Argentine international joined Chelsea in a £107m deal in January 2023 and is one of the Blues’ key men under new boss Maresca.

Fernandez has an appreciation of Barcelona and may be tempted to join them if they make an offer in the future. But for now, he is happy in London and is excited about life under Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old has featured in all but one of Chelsea’s Premier League fixtures this season, although he started on the bench for the Blues’ clash against Liverpool on Sunday.

Fernandez is seen as untouchable by Chelsea and is under contract until 2032, so he won’t be going anywhere. Chukwuemeka, however, may well be sold for the right price – but Barcelona will have to sell players to be able to match his £30m price tag.

Chelsea transfer latest: Spurs lead striker race / Barca defender eyed

Meanwhile, Chelsea are one of the clubs keeping tabs on Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, who has put in some good performances for the Tractor Boys this season.

Delap joined Ipswich from Manchester City on a permanent deal worth £15m at the start of the season. He’s since notched four goals in eight Premier League appearances.

As we exclusively revealed earlier this month, Chelsea are considering a January swoop for Delap, but they will face competition from Tottenham.

Reports suggest that Spurs are in ‘pole position’ to sign the 21-year-old, with Ipswich ready to consider offers in the region of €40m (£33m / $43m), despite Delap’s importance to them potentially staying in the top flight.

Chelsea are also considering signing a new centre-back, with the futures of Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi in doubt.

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo has emerged as a target for the Blues. The defender’s contract at the Camp Nou expires in 2026 and talks over an extension are at a standstill.

Man Utd and Chelsea are both admirers of Araujo and a switch to the Premier League could happen next summer if he doesn’t put pen to paper on a new contract.

PROFILE: Who is Carney Chukwuemeka?

Born in Austria in October 2003, Chukwuemeka moved to England at a young age and started his career at Northampton Town.

He joined Aston Villa’s academy in March 2016 and made his debut for their Under-23s in February 2020 at the age of 16.

The midfielder made his senior debut in a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in May 2021 and also won the FA Youth Cup and Villa’s Academy Player of the Season award in 2020/21.

Chukwuemeka made 14 first-team appearances for Villa in 2021/22 and won plaudits with his technical skills and ball-carrying ability, prompting comparisons with Jack Grealish.

“He has got a bright future. First half, he was outstanding,” former Villa midfielder Paul Merson said after a game against Brentford in August 2021.

“He was gliding across the pitch. 17-years-old, you are playing in the Premier League in the centre of midfield. I mean that’s a big ask.

“He will be an absolute star. He glides across the pitch. He is a nice size. He gets on the ball. He looks for it and makes runs without the ball.”

He was named in the England squad for the 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship finals and scored three goals, including the one which gave England the lead in the final victory over Israel.

Chelsea reportedly fought off competition from Barcelona, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund to sign the then-18-year-old in a £20m deal in August 2022.

He’s yet to establish himself as a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge and has registered two goals and one assist in 28 appearances for Chelsea.

