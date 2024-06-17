Chelsea are on the hunt for a new striker and talks are progressing well with Aston Villa over a deal for Jhon Duran, according to reports.

Enzo Maresca will be under pressure to achieve quick success at Stamford Bridge and bringing in a new number nine could certainly help achieve that.

Chelsea signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal last summer and despite showing some flashes of brilliance, he’s largely failed to live up to expectations in the Premier League so far.

As we have consistently reported, the Blues are keen to bring in more competition for Jackson and after missing out on Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko, they’ve turned their attention to Duran.

The 20-year-old is considered one of the most promising youngsters in Aston Villa’s squad and has been on Chelsea’s radar for many months.

Unai Emery is willing to offload Duran for the right price and according to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, a swap deal still isn’t off the cards.

Chelsea mulling over Jhon Duran decision

According to Romano, Chelsea are set to make a decision on signing Duran in the very near future.

“Chelsea are expected to make a decision soon on Jhon Duran situation, after talks with Aston Villa over swap deal,” Romano posted on X.

“Chelsea are also considering other options for new striker but talks also with Duran’s agents already took place, he wants the move. Up to the club now.”

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea have been closing in on a £40m deal but they could still offer up a player in part-exchange to drive the price down.

We know that Aston Villa are interested in signing Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher but other players have also been discussed including left-back Ian Maatsen, who’s been out on loan with Borussia Dortmund.

Duran would not only compete with Jackson for a starting spot at Chelsea but could also be a replacement for Armando Broja, who is expected to leave on a permanent deal amid interest from Everton and clubs in Italy.

The Colombia international joined Villa from Chicago Fire in January 2023 for £18m and has made 49 appearances for the Midlands side, scoring eight goals in the process.

Chelsea scouts view Duran as someone who could become a world class player in the future so it will be interesting to see if they can agree a deal in the coming days, with the youngster ready to make the switch.

