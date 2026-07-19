Chelsea nearing Maxence Lacroix deal after personal terms agreed as Alonso rebuild accelerates

Chelsea are making significant progress in their pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix as Xabi Alonso’s squad overhaul continues at pace, TEAMtalk understands.

Having moved to the brink of completing a deal for Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers that would make the England international the most expensive British player of all time, Chelsea are now closing in on another of their priority targets.

TEAMtalk understands that Lacroix has been the Blues’ first-choice central defensive signing throughout the summer and that personal terms have already been agreed in principle with the France international’s representatives.

The 26-year-old is keen on the move across London and views Chelsea as the ideal next step in his career following an impressive campaign at Selhurst Park.

Sources close to Crystal Palace have confirmed to us that negotiations between the clubs are now reaching a crucial stage.

Arsenal have been linked, but as it stands, we understand they have no contact with Palace.

While Palace have rejected Chelsea’s previous offers, the Blues are now edging towards the Eagles’ valuation of around £55million, with both clubs continuing discussions in the hope of finding a final agreement.

There is growing confidence that the deal can be completed.

Lacroix is viewed as a cornerstone of Alonso’s long-term defensive rebuild as Chelsea continue assembling a squad capable of challenging for Champions League honours once again.

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Chelsea transfer plans after Maxence Lacroix deal

The defender’s arrival at Stamford Bridge would also accelerate departures.

Sources have told us that Trevoh Chalobah is nearing a move to Serie A side Como, while Benoit Badiashile, who has attracted enquiries from Napoli, Axel Disasi and Tosin Adarabioyo are all available should suitable offers arrive.

Chelsea’s recruitment drive is not limited to central defence.

Having already completed the signing of highly-rated Italian full-back Marco Palestra, the club remain determined to bring in a new left-back following Marc Cucurella’s move to Real Madrid.

We revealed earlier this week that Chelsea warned Rayo Vallecano they would walk away from negotiations for Pep Chavarria if the Spanish club continued increasing their demands.

Sources have now confirmed the Blues are preparing to do exactly that.

Instead, Chelsea have made fresh enquiries over several alternative targets, including Real Madrid’s Alvaro Carreras and Fenerbahce defender Archie Brown.

The London club also continue monitoring Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall.

However, we understand that Hall’s priority remains a move to Manchester United should he leave St James’ Park this summer, making that deal significantly more complicated for Chelsea.

With Rogers and Lacroix now at the forefront of Chelsea’s business, Alonso’s squad is rapidly taking shape ahead of the new campaign, while further additions are expected before the transfer window closes.

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