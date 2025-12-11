Who will be the next batch of players to leave Chelsea?

Tyrique George is ready to leave Chelsea in January and he isn’t the only player in the queue for a Stamford Bridge exit.

Chelsea are claiming they’ll be quiet in January, but a transfer window rarely passes without them making some changes to their squad. They also have some decisions to make in 2026 for a handful of players who would be able to find more prominent roles at other clubs.

We take a look at the next players to leave Chelsea, either in January or the summer.

Tyrique George

There was a chance that George could have left Chelsea in the summer, with Fulham trying to sign him on deadline day after Roma previously worked on a move in the same window.

Ultimately, neither suitor secured their target and George remained at Chelsea, where he has since been struggling for gametime after their latest summer recruitment drive saw Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens arrive.

Now, the likes of Leeds United, Everton and Southampton are examining George’s situation, while there’s also a chance Chelsea could keep him within the BlueCo network by sending him to Strasbourg.

Still only 19, his long-term prospects can’t be written off, but he needs to be playing more to be able to reach his potential, which is why his camp will want an exit to be prioritised in January.

Axel Disasi

One of two players notably frozen out by Chelsea, Disasi will need to leave in January if he wants to play again and not make this season a complete write-off.

After a loan spell with Aston Villa, the defender explored an exit from Chelsea in the summer, but nothing was agreed and he was consigned to training separately from the first team.

There have been murmurs of interest in the 27-year-old, with potential suitors elsewhere in the Premier League and back in his native France.

Filip Jorgensen

There have been question marks over the goalkeeping department at Chelsea over the past couple of seasons, so much so that they tried to sign Mike Maignan from AC Milan in the summer to sort it out once and for all.

But they have recently been content with the progress of existing first choice, Robert Sanchez, which has dialled down their need for another goalkeeper.

But deputy Jorgensen – who was first choice for Villarreal before he came to the Premier League – might get itchy feet and seek an exit, even as early as January.

Raheem Sterling

Along with Disasi, Sterling has also been completely cut adrift after returning to Chelsea from time out on loan, in his case with Arsenal.

There’s expected to be a nosedive in the calibre of club Sterling plays for next, despite his impressive CV.

Suitors who can match his high wages aren’t as forthcoming, but at the age of 31, Sterling will be keen to secure an escape as soon as possible, preferably one that would allow him to stay in the Premier League.

Facundo Buonanotte

Buonanotte is on loan at Chelsea from Brighton in a move that raised eyebrows as soon as it was arranged in the summer, and those who doubted its logic are the ones being vindicated at the moment.

Given his lack of gametime, it seems inconceivable that the attacking midfielder will be kept on by Chelsea. A cancellation of his loan looks unlikely, but there’s no option to buy and that means Buonanotte will almost certainly be returned to sender at the end of the season.

Jamie Gittens

Gittens only joined Chelsea in the summer and it was a permanent deal in his case, but he’s been struggling to deliver so far and patience is starting to wear thin for some fans (not all).

Yet to score in the Premier League after his £48.5m move from Borussia Dortmund, the winger will have to up his game to avoid being ruthlessly moved on – something Chelsea aren’t afraid of doing, even with younger talents. See Noni Madueke.

Gittens has a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, but would he be able to justify his place in the squad if his Premier League goal drought continued over the coming months? If not, he may be one to keep an eye on in the summer.

Josh Acheampong

Another young prospect, Chelsea have always resisted interest in defender Acheampong, but his current lack of gametime has raised fresh questions about his future.

Acheampong wouldn’t be short of suitors thanks to his potential to develop into a useful full-back or centre-back, but Enzo Maresca has been leaving him on the bench more often than not.

A January exit may be out of the question while Chelsea still hope to keep him tied down, but if the situation isn’t better by the summer, questions could be asked again.

