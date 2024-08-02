Kepa Arrizabalaga may be offered a chance to end his Chelsea torment after the much-maligned goalkeeper’s efforts to join Real Madrid appear to have gone quiet.

There was a great deal of surprise and excitement when Kepa swapped Athletic Bilbao for Chelsea in 2018, with the Spaniard becoming the world’s most expensive keeper at £71.6m.

The stopper had big shoes to fill after Thibaut Courtois swapped the Blues for Los Blancos earlier that summer for £35m and while he started brightly at Stamford Bridge, things went south after not too long.

There was the infamous incident where Kepa refused to be substituted during the 2019 Carabao Cup final against Manchester City as then-boss Maurizio Sarri tried to bring on Willy Caballero for the penalty shootout.

Chelsea went on to lose the match at Wembley, after the game ended goalless, and although Kepa apologised, it has been a bumpy ride from thereon in for the 6ft 2in keeper.

In the subsequent years, he lost his place in between the sticks to Edouard Mendy, he was dropped after poor performances, and despite his shaky displays, Madrid brought him to the Santiago Bernabeu on loan off the back of Courtois’ ACL injury last season.

Following the acquisition of Villarreal keeper Filip Jorgensen last month, Chelsea are well-stocked for stoppers. Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic are vying with Jorgensen to be first-choice under manager Enzo Maresca, leaving no place for Kepa.

The 29-year-old, who is now in the last year of his Blues contract, has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League but reports previously suggested he could be part of a swap deal with Madrid keeper Andriy Lunin.

The Ukraine international signed for Madrid in 2020 from Zorya Luhansk but he has made just 48 appearances for the La Liga giants – and he is out of contract next summer.

Fiorentina eye Chelsea outcast

However, with Jorgensen signing since then, that swap deal may no longer be a possibility. Despite that, Spanish publication DefensaCentral claims Fiorentina are seriously considering making a move for Kepa.

The Italian outfit are looking for a new stopper to take over from Pietro Terracciano and were linked with ex-Manchester United star David de Gea – but TEAMtalk sources understand his lofty salary demands scuppered a possible deal.

Now this report alleges that Kepa could be made available for under £5m, as he will be a free agent by mid-2025. The main problem, however, are his wage demands, with the former Real Valladolid loanee reportedly earning a salary in excess of £6m.

With the transfer window closing within the next month, time is running out for Kepa to end his Chelsea woes, but if he drops his wages demands, a deal is there for the making.