David Ornstein has revealed the details on Reece James’ new deal with Chelsea, who are now only one ‘unbelievable’ signing from being unstoppable.

James’ previous Chelsea deal was due to expire in 2028, but the England international has now penned a long-term extension until 2032.

We exclusively revealed on March 4 that it was a case of ‘when, not if’ James put pen to paper on a new contract with Chelsea, with both parties keen to remain together for the remainder of his career.

And now Ornstein has confirmed to The Athletic that the right-back has ‘signed’ a contract extension, with this latest deal ‘seeing him align with the incentivised wage structure adopted since Chelsea’s May 2022 takeover’.

James has previously attracted interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, but this new deal underlines his commitment to Chelsea and a move elsewhere before he retires now looks unlikely.

This is a massive boost for Chelsea, with James clearly one of the best right-backs in the world when he is fit and performing at his peak.

Chelsea are one “unbelievable” signing from greatness

James has been protected at times this season, but he has largely remained injury-free and will look to help Chelsea to secure Champions League qualification and potentially win a trophy in the final months of this campaign.

Chelsea did take two steps back in the Champions League in midweek, though. They conceded three goals in the final 16 minutes to lose 5-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

Despite this, pundit Micah Richards was mightily impressed by Chelsea’s performance before their late collapse and has argued that they could be unstoppable if they make one “unbelievable” signing.

“I think Rosenior, I think he’s cooking. I think he’s cooking up a storm. I’m telling you now. Honestly, tactically, this guy has got it. I’ve seen everything I need to see,” Richards said on The Rest is Football.

“The way they build up, mistakes again, but Sanchez, he probably should have played the other night. Jorgensen comes in, but the way they want to build, once they, if, whatever happening in the goalkeeper situation, if they get an unbelievable number one who’s good on the ball, who knows what he wants to do, I’m telling you, Chelsea, the way they played through PSG and the way they could open up teams, want to play through the middle, then they get it wide and then they’ve got runners from the midfield.

“Enzo, fantastic, Neto was brilliant, Joao Pedro’s playing some of the best football of his life. Cole Palmer’s now getting involved like the old Cole Palmer we need to see.”

