Chelsea are actively seeking a loan move for their highly-rated academy prospect Ishe Samuels-Smith, with sources indicating that the club view the 19-year-old as one of the most exciting talents in their youth setup.

The versatile defender, capable of playing as a left-back or centre-back, has attracted interest from multiple Championship clubs, and Chelsea believe a temporary move to a first-team environment will accelerate his development.

Samuels-Smith, who joined Chelsea from Everton’s academy for around £4m in 2023, has impressed with his composure, athleticism, and technical ability.

His performances for Chelsea’s under-18 and under-21 sides, as well as England’s youth international teams, have marked him as a potential future star.

Sources suggest the Blues are keen to ensure he gains regular senior minutes, with the Championship seen as an ideal proving ground, while newly-promoted Premier League side Sunderland have also shown interest.

TEAMtalk understands that Sunderland, Middlesbrough, and Queens Park Rangers are among those monitoring the teenager, drawn by his potential and versatility.

Chelsea’s decision to loan Samuels-Smith reflects their strategy of nurturing young talent through competitive first-team experience. The club’s academy has a strong track record of producing elite players, and they see Samuels-Smith as a candidate to follow in the footsteps of graduates like Reece James.

Chelsea want loan for ‘incredibly talented’ Samuels-Smith

A loan move would provide Samuels-Smith with the chance to test himself in the physical and tactical demands of senior football, honing skills that could prepare him for a future role in Chelsea’s first team.

While Samuels-Smith is eager to seize this opportunity, Chelsea are carefully assessing potential destinations to ensure the right fit for his development.

The club will prioritise a loan club that guarantees regular game time and a supportive coaching setup. As the transfer window unfolds, Samuels-Smith’s next step is important if he is going to be able to break into the Chelsea first team and be a big player for the club in the future.

In an exclusive interview with TEAMtalk correspondent Harry Watkinson, former Everton under-21s manager David Unsworth said that he believes Samuels-Smith is destined for the very top.

“Ishe is an incredibly talented young man who I know really well. A very talented left-sided defender, either left-back or centre-back, with an incredible future ahead of him,” Unsworth told TEAMtalk.

“He’s got great parents behind him who support him. He also has a very talented brother, Odin, who is still at Everton.

“The next step for Ishe would maybe be to go out on loan to get exposure to first team football – that’s if he can’t get into the Chelsea team!

“He’s only 18 [now 19] and is one of England’s brightest prospects, certainly at his age.”

