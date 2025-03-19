Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Nottingham Forest right-back Ola Aina, but face competition from two Premier League rivals in the race.

The 28-year-old has been one of the Tricky Trees’ star performers in a fantastic season that sees them sit third in the table, on track for Champions League qualification.

Forest’s success has undoubtedly been one of the biggest stories in European football this term after Nuno Espirito Santo has transformed his team from relegation contenders to the formidable side it is now.

There will, inevitably, be interest in some of their star players this summer and TBR Football claims that Chelsea are keen to bring Aina back to Stamford Bridge.

The full-back signed for Chelsea at under-11s level and eventually broke into the first team, but ultimately made just six senior appearances for the club, before joining Torino for £9m in 2019.

Aina made over 100 appearances for Torino, before signing for Forest in 2023 on a free transfer, where he’s played 52 times so far.

The report claims Chelsea are ‘interested’ in signing Aina this summer after ‘scouting him’. However, it’s stated that Chelsea could ‘face competition’ from Liverpool and Manchester City.

THREE Prem giants keen on Aina – report

Chelsea do have some quality right-back options at their disposal, such as Reece James and Malo Gusto. James is the club’s captain, but is notoriously injury prone, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see Enzo Maresca bring in more cover in that position.

Based on his form this season, Aina is one of the Premier League’s best right-backs. He also has a good injury record, having played almost every minute of Forest’s league campaign so far. He’s defensively reliable and can contribute in attack by scoring goals and creating chances.

A report earlier this week claimed that Liverpool are ‘keeping a close eye’ on Aina.

The Reds are still at risk of losing their right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is set to be out of contract this summer and is a top target for Real Madrid.

If Alexander-Arnold leaves, Aina could be one to watch for Liverpool, along with Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

As for Man City, it’s likely that veteran right-back Kyle Walker has played his last game for the club after joining AC Milan on loan in January, which includes a £4.2m option to buy.

Rico Lewis has been utilised at right-back since, but it’s possible that Pep Guardiola could look to sign a new right-back this summer.

We also know that Man City want a new left-back, with Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso a confirmed target.

Aina’s contract with Forest technically expires this summer, although Forest have the option to extend it by another year, and are keen to tie him down to a new, longer term deal.

