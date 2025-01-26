Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen, who has been fantastic for the Cherries since joining last summer.

Bournemouth paid a modest fee of £12.4m to sign the talented 19-year-old from Juventus in July 2024 and his recent performances have seen his value skyrocket.

Huijsen has made 17 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth this season and helped his side to keep five clean sheets and scored five goals.

As we have previously reported, Chelsea are eager side to add a young centre-back with top potential to their squad and Huijsen has emerged as a top target for Enzo Maresca’s side.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues could move for Huijsen next summer, when a release clause in his Bournemouth contract will activate.

“Understand Dean Huijsen has release clause into his contract valid from this summer,” Romano posted on X.

“Told Chelsea really appreciate Huijsen and he’s high on the list, Bayern called to be informed.

“Bournemouth are unbeaten since Huijsen entered in the starting XI, with 8 clean sheets [across all competitions].

Chelsea could sell two centre-backs this month

Amid the speculation surrounding Huijsen, Chelsea are ready to offload one of their centre-backs who doesn’t fit into Maresca’s system.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Ben Jacobs reported on Friday that the Blues are open to selling Axel Disasi this month, now that they have recalled Trevoh Chalobah from his loan with Crystal Palace.

Juventus made an initial enquiry for Disasi but a move to Turin looks unlikely now that Renato Veiga is heading there instead and will be playing at centre-back.

Disasi’s former club, Monaco, are keen on a reunion with the 26-year-old but it’s unclear at this stage whether he would like to go back. Chelsea haven’t received any contact from Monaco either to date.

Chelsea are understood to be open to selling Disasi for a fee in the region of £35m to £40m this month. Huijsen could then be brought in to add to their defensive ranks next summer, per Romano’s latest report.

The London side could potentially lose another centre-back this month – young left-back Aaron Anselmino – who only joined from Boca Juniors on a £15.6m deal last summer.

The 19-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan with Boca Juniors but has now been recalled by Chelsea.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Lazio are weighing up a move for Anselmino to add to their defensive options.

Lazio have already done business with Chelsea this month after signing midfielder Cesare Casadei and are reportedly considering a bold move for Anselmino, too.

