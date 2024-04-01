Chelsea ponder cashing in on £35m star as AC Milan interest refuses to go away

Chelsea are yet to make a final decision on the future of Benoit Badiashile as the Frenchman continues to garner interest from AC Milan.

With Chelsea growing increasingly concerned that they could face punishment for breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, they could look to sell a number of assets this summer.

Among the players they could sell is Badiashile, who only arrived at the club in January last year. Chelsea prized the defender away from Monaco in a deal worth around £35m.

While the 23-year-old enjoyed a steady-enough debut season, he has had a frustrating time of late. Injuries have hampered his progression since joining Chelsea as he’s missed a total of 26 games through various knocks.

His contract with the club runs until 20230, although with AC Milan reportedly sniffing around, Chelsea could be tempted to cash in on the defender at the first time of asking.

Fabrizio Romano has provided some more clarity on the situation as Chelsea are yet to make a definitive decision on what to do with Badiashile this summer.

“We’re again seeing reports of AC Milan targeting Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile. AC Milan were interested in January, but there’s no decision yet on what they will do in the summer, it’s still early for AC Milan summer plans apart from decision already made to bring in a new important strike,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Also Chelsea have not made any decision on Badiashile so far. We have to see in the summer for this, nothing is really happening now.”

Two other Chelsea stars tipped to leave

Given the complex financial situation facing Chelsea, the club have been tipped to offload a couple of other key assets in the upcoming window.

Along with Badiashile, the likes of Reece James and Conor Gallagher could leave the club this summer. That’s according to the Sunday Times who claim the homegrown pair could be sold in a last-ditch attempt to avoid punishment for breaching Profit and Sustainability rules.

Gallagher has been attracting interest from Tottenham in recent weeks and they will have been boosted by these latest developments.

According to TEAMtalk sources, Chelsea value Gallagher at around £50m. With his current deal set to expire in 2025, the 24-year-old midfielder faces a big decision this summer.

Letting James leave would also be a bold decision from Chelsea. While the 24-year-old has struggled with injuries in recent years, he is considered one of the best full-backs in Europe when fully fit.

In regards to James, his contract with the club runs until 2028 and it’s no secret that Real Madrid have been big admirers of his in the past.

