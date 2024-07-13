Chelsea are looking at Ollie Watkins and willing to offload two midfielders

Chelsea have turned their attention to an in-form Aston Villa star and are still willing to sell Conor Gallagher to their Premier League rivals in an attempt to get a deal done, despite putting another midfielder on the chopping block too, according to the latest reports.

Chelsea and Aston Villa have already done business between each other this summer, with Ian Maatsen joining Unai Emery’s side and Omari Kellyman being integrated by the Blues. However, there have been talks about further movement between the two clubs.

For example, in Chelsea’s search for a new striker, they have shown an interest in Jhon Duran. Meanwhile, Aston Villa have been named as one of the suitors for Blues midfielder Gallagher.

According to the latest report from Football Insider, Chelsea remain interested in raiding the Aston Villa attack this summer. However, as has already been reported elsewhere, they have now moved from focusing on Duran in favour of England hero Ollie Watkins.

Watkins scored the goal that sent England into the Euro 2024 final and he will be hoping to get his hands on a winner’s medal on Sunday, even though he isn’t expected to start ahead of Harry Kane still.

He is emerging from the highest-scoring season of his career, having netted 27 goals in all competitions as Aston Villa qualified for the Champions League.

Firmly established above Duran in the pecking order of Aston Villa’s centre-forward ranks, Watkins would be a more expensive target for Chelsea, especially since his contract is still valid until 2028.

But he would also be a better guarantee of goals, which is something Chelsea have been lacking from their centre-forwards on a consistent basis.

They have therefore been scouring the market for a solution, although TEAMtalk understands there is a possibility they don’t sign any new no.9 from here on out if they aren’t convinced a deal is right.

Chelsea could cull two midfielders – one to help striker raid

Watkins is well worth a look at, though, and it’s claimed in the latest update that Chelsea could try to sweeten a deal with Villa by offering Gallagher as a counterpart.

Gallagher has entered the final year of his contract with Chelsea, where he was sometimes captain last season but is viewed as a sellable asset after coming through the club’s academy.

Aston Villa have already replenished their midfield this summer by bringing in Enzo Barrenechea and Ross Barkley, with Everton’s Amadou Onana all set to follow in a club-record move.

Therefore, it’s debatable as to whether they still have room for Gallagher in the same department. Chelsea may have to look elsewhere to find a suitor for the England international, who is also in the Euros squad.

Earlier this month, Chelsea completed the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City to replenish their midfield. Due to his existing understanding with head coach Enzo Maresca, whom he followed to Stamford Bridge, it may have pushed Gallagher down the pecking order.

Someone who is even lower in Chelsea’s midfield hierarchy is Lesley Ugochukwu, who joined from Rennes last summer – and he too is being freshly linked with a departure.

Chelsea were initially planning to loan the French youngster out upon his arrival, but he ended up staying for the season, making 15 appearances either side of an injury lay-off.

Now, according to Foot Mercato, the Blues are planning once more to find a different club the 20-year-old can develop at.

With Ugochukwu under contract until 2030, Chelsea are under no pressure to sell and would happily let the midfielder leave on loan so he can pick up his progress.

Interestingly, the French outlet has named Everton as one suitor for Ugochukwu, who is said to be keen to keep going in the Premier League.

In theory, Ugochukwu could fill the void left at Goodison Park by Onana, the player whose move to Aston Villa may complicate a similar exit route for Gallagher.

Gallagher has also been linked with clubs like Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.

