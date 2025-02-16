Chelsea are planning a HUGE bid for Barcelona star Jules Kounde in the summer as Enzo Maresca’s side aim to bolster their defensive options, according to reports from Spain.

The Blues got off to a flying start this season but their form has dipped dramatically and they’ve now dropped to sixth in the Premier League table.

Chelsea haven’t kept a clean sheet in a league game since December – highlighting their need for more solid players at the back.

According to a stunning report from Spanish outlet Sport, Chelsea are preparing to launch a mammoth bid for Barcelona ace Kounde.

The report claims that the Blues are willing to splash an eye-watering €100m (£83m, $105m) on the 40-time capped French international.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco, for their part, are said to consider Kounde ‘untouchable.’

However, given the Catalans’ ongoing financial issues, a bid of €100m would no doubt have to be considered if it arrived.

Kounde, 26, has featured in all of Barcelona’s league fixtures this season and is considered to be one of the best centre-backs in LaLiga.

Chelsea want a new centre-back, but not Kounde – sources

It’s no secret that Chelsea do have plans to bring in a new centre-back in the summer, as TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has consistently reported.

However, sources have informed us that Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen is the name at the top of Chelsea’s shortlist as things stand, rather than Kounde.

TEAMtalk understands that the release clause in Huijsen’s contract at Bournemouth is only £50million, and it would be a great deal for a player who has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League and still has a lot more time to get even better.

It is not just Huijsen that Chelsea are looking at, however.

Sources state that Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo is also on their shortlist, although it would take £70m to lure him from the City Ground.

Real Madrid are also interested in Murillo, so Chelsea could face competition from them and others should they choose to move.

Chelsea are willing to spend a hefty sum on the right centre-back target, but there is no indication at this stage that Kounde is on their radar, contrary to reports.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson is a surprise candidate to leave Chelsea this summer as Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid are all interested in him, as per a report.

It’s claimed that Chelsea officials could consider selling Jackson in the summer to aid their pursuit of a top-class goalscorer such as Victor Osimhen or Liam Delap.

In other news, TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has confirmed that Chelsea are currently the frontrunners to sign Ipswich striker Delap, despite rival interest from Manchester United.

“Delap, I think, is also quite intrigued by the Chelsea project, especially knowing that if he’s the number nine that comes in, he may stand a very strong chance of supplanting or at least competing with Nicolas Jackson, who, we must stress, Chelsea do still have big faith in. So Chelsea and Delap is one to watch,” Jacobs said on the Market Madness podcast.

