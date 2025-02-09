Chelsea are reportedly ‘preparing a bid’ for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, who has been linked with multiple clubs recently amid his excellent form.

The Blues had a relatively quiet January transfer window and despite Enzo Maresca requesting attacking reinforcements they ultimately didn’t bring in a new forward.

Semenyo, who can play as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward, has been one of the stand-out performers in the Premier League this season.

The Ghanaian international has notched seven goals and three assists in the Premier League this term and is a key reason why Bournemouth sit seventh in the table.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea are big admirers of Semenyo and his versatility has convinced them to make a summer move, with the report stating that his dynamism ‘seduces the Blues.’

It’s claimed that the London side are prepared to start the bidding at €50m (£41.7m, £51.7m), which would make him Bournemouth’s second-highest sale after Dominic Solanke, who joined Tottenham for £65m last summer.

Andoni Iraola understandably wants to keep hold of Semenyo. The forward is under contract on the south coast until 2029, so Bournemouth are in a position to demand a big fee for his signature.

Chelsea planning to strengthen attack in the summer

As we reported throughout the January window, Chelsea are open to bringing in a new winger and striker and therefore, could kill two birds with one stone by signing Semenyo.

Chelsea seriously considered a bid for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho last month but ultimately decided against matching the Red Devil’s £70m price tag.

The Blues have also been linked with Liverpool star Luis Diaz but we understand that he is not being considered at this stage, contrary to reports.

In the striker department, TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has confirmed that Ipswich Town star Liam Delap is their top target, but others are on their shortlist such as RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Chelsea’s ability to recruit world-class players will partly hinge upon whether they qualify for the Champions League next season and they are on track to do so.

The London side have done well under new manager Maresca and currently sit fourth in the Premier League table after a slight downturn in form – while a fifth place finish is likely to be enough to secure UCL football.

Semenyo would no doubt seriously consider a switch to Stamford Bridge if Chelsea come calling, so it’ll be interesting to see how he performs and this story develops in the coming months.

Chelsea round-up: Liverpool star wanted, Sporting CP defender eyed

Meanwhile, a report on Saturday claimed that Chelsea are interested in Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, while three other Premier League clubs are also keen on the Irish international.

Maresca reportedly wants to bring in a new shot-stopper to compete with Robert Sanchez, whose form has been inconsistent this season, even if they already have several other keepers in their squad.

It’s claimed that Chelsea, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Celtic are all interested in Kelleher, and there is a good chance he could be available in the summer once Giorgi Mamardashvili joins up with Liverpool.

In other news, the Blues reportedly have ‘serious interest’ in Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande.

Ousmane has a release clause set at €80m (£66.6m, $82.6m), though Chelsea’s transfer committee, comprising Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, are confident that the figure can be negotiated on, even being able to save over €20m (£16.7m, $20.7m) by speaking directly with the Portuguese club and registering their interest now.

