Chelsea determined to push on with Victor Osimhen talks with time running out

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen may yet get his desired move to the Premier League as TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are determined to get the deal done this week.

The window is coming into the final days and the world is watching as one deal has finally jumped into life. Chelsea and Osimhen has been a tale for the whole window but the conclusion is drawing closer.

Club-to-club talks are set to continue today between Chelsea and the Italian giants. They are discussing a permanent deal and sources have suggested a resolution could be found for around £60 million.

There has been some encouraging signs given from the strikers camp towards the Premier League side but there is no agreement yet on personal terms. Chelsea understand the conditions needed to get Osimhen but there is still work to do on that front.

The Sporting Directors and Behdad Edgbahli are leading the charge and keen to try and get it across the line. Napoli are keen to recoup a good upfront fee but Chelsea are used to deals like this and have navigated such obstacles with previous transfers for the likes of Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea’s belief that they can haggle on the price for Osimhen has so far proven to be misguided but they still have time to return with an offer that would allow them to move into personal terms discussions with the player.

Saudi Pro League team lying in wait as Premier League clubs fiddle

Saudi side Al Ahli are waiting to see the outcome of talks and have a massive offer of over 400k per week on the table for the Nigerian international. However, they have been informed that Osimhen wants to remain in Europe and Chelsea is his first choice.

There is a real belief in Chelsea that they can pull of another surprise in the market and land the 25-year-old before the window closes.

They are also working on outgoings and striker Romelu Lukaku has landed in Naples to undergo his medical and complete his move in the other direction. The deal for the Belgian international is separate but getting it over the line is seen as helpful with negotiations for Osimhen.

Raheem Sterling, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwemena are also available and could leave the club in the next 72 hours if the Blues can nail down buyers willing to pay their asking price.

