Chelsea’s search for a long-term replacement for Thiago Silva has led them to Austria and a Red Bull Salzburg defender who has enhanced his reputation immensely in the last 12 months.

Red Bull Salzburg centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic is a player they have identified as someone who could immediately come in and make a difference.

Brentford have held talks with the £25million-rated Red Bull Salzburg defender and Aston Villa and Newcastle United have also been tracking the highly-rated youngster.

The 23-year-old Serbian defender has shown the best of himself in Austria, and the Premier League is seen an ideal match for him because of his physicality and technical skills.

Chelsea may find that the left-sided central defender is their ideal addition to make as they try to strengthen their defence. After his contract expired, Thiago Silva departed the team, therefore a suitable replacement will need to be found as the backline begins a new era.

Pavlovic could have the qualities that see him eventually take over for Silva, who was a key member of the Chelsea team for several seasons.

While the reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his quality and potential it has been a sticking point for the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle.

However, Chelsea undoubtedly have the financial clout to make the deal happen and it will be a move that might unfold further in the coming days, if the Blues feel that Salzburg are ready to do business.

Chelsea to cut ahead of Aston Villa and Newcastle

Aston Villa might think the asking price for Pavlovic is simply too high which has kept them from gambling on the 23-year-old.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have already brought in a left-sided centre-back in the form of Lloyd Kelly.

Chelsea have already hijacked one Newcastle United deal in the current window after they stole in to sign Tosin Adarabioyo out from under the Magpies noses.

Should the Blues bring in the Serbian in the current window that might have the knock-on effect of unsettling a player like Benoit Badiashile in the Chelsea group after the Frenchman finished last campaign as a regular starter. Chelsea also have left-sided centre-back Levi Colwill waiting in the wings, suggesting they might need to move somebody on if they are to spring for Pavlovic.

The Blues are overstocked when it comes to central defenders and are only likely to move for a player who can make an immediate impact for Enzo Maresca.

