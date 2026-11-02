Chelsea reach decision on selling Estevao with Man Utd to offer £86m to sign ‘special talent’

Manchester United are reportedly willing to offer around £86m to sign winger Estevao, and Chelsea have reached a decision on his sale.

Chelsea fended off competition from teams across Europe to sign 19-year-old Estevao, who was one of their shining lights in a disappointing 2025/26 campaign.

However, Estevao has dropped in the pecking order under head coach Xabi Alonso, and there has been speculation that he could leave Stamford Bridge in the coming months.

Estevao came into the starting XI for Saturday’s 2-0 win against Man Utd and was unlucky to have two goals disallowed in an impressive performance.

Still, The Hard Tackle are reporting that Man Utd are ‘monitoring his circumstances’ over an ambitious (and incredibly unlikely) move, with the Red Devils ‘prepared’ to offer around £86m to secure his services.

But this does not mean that Man Utd have any chance of signing Estevao, with Spanish outlet AS reporting that a winter exit is ‘currently off the table’ and the Blues are instead trying to get him to sign a new contract.

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Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘two’ important details on ‘special talent’ Estevao

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has delivered a detailed update on Estevao, having revealed “two” important details regarding the “special talent” and his Chelsea future.

Romano explained: “I’m receiving again tonight about Estevao because in 2025 we all had the feeling in the football world, journalists, fans. whoever is involved. that Estevao was going to become the big thing.

“He was on the way to become a big thing, doing very well with Chelsea, doing very well with the Brazilian national team. an important player, an important talent for sure.

“Now under Xabi Alonso, Estevao is not finding so much game time.

“So many of you again tonight after the Liverpool game, Estevao once again not considered as a crucial part of the team

by Alonso.

“Many of you asking me what’s going on if he can already leave in the January window. Two quick things guys on Estevao.

“The first one, Alonso replied after the game. He said ‘I know he can be happier in this moment. probably he’s not the happiest guy on earth, but at the same time he had an injury, he has to recover in a proper way, it’s not always easy with English football and these kind of games, I need him to be 100 percent ready, his time, his moments will come soon.

“So that’s the message from Alonso, Then on the other side from club side from Chelsea side there is still no, let me call it, transfer alert.

“So Chelsea are not in a position where, okay, we need to sell Estevao or we need to find a solution for Estevao in January.

“That’s not the case as of now. Obviously, the next months are going to be important when you have a player like Estevao so young, obviously to give him time and to let him develop is important.

“He needs to play. He has to play. This is a special talent.

“Alonso’s point is also about the competitions. Chelsea don’t have European football. They are now out of the Carabao Cup.

“So, the games are limited and that’s a point as well. But at the moment, no kind of alert in terms of okay, let’s find a solution in January has started at Chelsea.

“But obviously November, December, even January and the next months are going to be important to make sure Estevao is really happy at the club.”