Chelsea reach decision on sacking Liam Rosenior as BlueCo given FOUR managers list

Chelsea have no immediate plans to sack Liam Rosenior as their manager despite the heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, while another report has presented the Blues’ owners, BlueCo, with the names of four managers that they could potentially appoint.

Rosenior was appointed as the Chelsea manager in January 2026 following the departure of Enzo Maresca, who lost his job at Stamford Bridge after falling out with the club’s hierarchy.

The 41-year-old Englishman was managing another BlueCo-owned club, Strasbourg, at the time.

Rosenior’s spell at Chelsea so far has been mixed, with the London club still in the race for the Premier League top four but already knocked out of the Champions League.

Chelsea are only three points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa in sixth place in the Premier League table at the moment, but the 8-2 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League has raised questions about whether the Blues could win major honours under Rosenior.

On March 15, 2026, Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported that ‘serious concerns are emerging internally’ about Rosenior’s future at Chelsea.

Tavolieri added: ‘One thing is certain: at Stamford Bridge, the pressure is already mounting around the bench, and the next few weeks could be decisive for the future of the project.’

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs, though, has now claimed that Chelsea have no immediate plans to sack Rosenior, but he has pointed out that the Blues have changed their minds over managers previously

Jacobs said on talkSPORT: “Well, at this stage, Chelsea continue to say that it’s a long-term project with Liam Rosenior.

“He wasn’t just brought in as an unexpected stop-gap because of the manner of Enzo Maresca’s departure.

“It’s about, like with players, giving a young coach a pathway from Strasbourg to Chelsea, and if given the length of his contract and Chelsea’s commitment when he joined, the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge are to stick to their plan and position, then Liam Rosenior will stay.

“But, we obviously heard, Graham Potter was the long-term project, Mauricio Pochettino would even on a shorter-term contract be given time, and the same for Enzo Maresca, who was not even supposed to have been judged until this summer, and he went beforehand.

“So, the Chelsea hierarchy have changed their mind, but for now, Liam Rosenior is safe.

“It’s going to be seen as important for the club and the project and their finances, that they get Champions League football.

“There’s a lot of managers who are available during the summer as well, but I am led to believe as of right now, that Liam Rosenior is in any kind of trouble, but the loss to PSG in terms of scoreline was quite damning.”

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Chelsea presented with FOUR potential replacements

It is hard to envisage Chelsea sacking Rosenior now, especially with the Blues still having a very good chance of finishing in the Champions League places in the Premier League table this season.

Even the fifth-placed team in the English top flight this season could qualify for Europe’s premier club competition in the 2026/27 campaign.

However, there is no guarantee that BlueCo will keep Rosenior in the role next season, especially if top managers become available.

The Express has picked four potential candidates for Chelsea should the Blues decide to sack Rosenior.

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique, Cesc Fabregas of Como, former Flamengo boss Filipe Luis and Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner are the four names touted.

Enrique is a hugely ambitious option, given that the former Barcelona manager won Ligue 1 and the Champions League with PSG last season and could repeat the feat in the 2025/26 campaign.

Fabregas is working wonders at Como, but the former Chelsea midfielder is yet to be tested as a manager at an elite European club.

The same can be said of Filipe Luis, despite the former Chelsea left-back winning the 2025 Copa Libertadores with Brazilian giants Flamengo and of Glasner, who won the FA Cup with Palace last season and is set to leave this summer.

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Latest Chelsea transfer news: Enzo Fernandez plan, Jude Bellingham boost

Meanwhile, sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, about Chelsea’s extraordinary plan to keep Enzo Fernandez at the club, amid interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Graeme Bailey has also reported that Chelsea were hugely impressed by a striker who starred in the Champions League this week, with Arsenal also keen on him.

And finally, Chelsea will be delighted to learn Real Madrid’s latest stance on Jude Bellingham’s future.