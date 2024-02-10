Chelsea ready to battle Juventus for €25m star despite being warned of ‘attitude problems’

Chelsea are among the clubs interested in Rayan Cherki according to a recent report with the French winger said to be valued at €25million.

While Mauricio Pochettino seems keen to cut down the number of players in his squad this summer, Chelsea are already eyeing up some more additions.

The club’s new policy of investing in young and upcoming players has had a mixed degree of success so far. While Chelsea do have a number of promising youngsters on their books, they haven’t been able to muster much consistency in the league.

It seems as if Todd Boehly will be continuing with this requirement strategy though as they are now being linked with Lyon youngster Cherki.

The 20-year-old has grown quite the reputation for himself in France and he has attracted plenty of interest from some of Europe’s top clubs.

According to Tutto Juve, Chelsea, Juventus and Newcastle United are all among the clubs keeping an eye on Cherki’s current situation.

The report states that Lyon value the winger at around €25million and it is worth pointing out that the 20-year-old is under contract in France until 2025.

Chelsea’s interest in the winger dates back quite some time and it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see them resurface their interest in the summer.

During this campaign, the tricky winger has completed 43 successful dribbles for Lyon which is more than any Chelsea player has managed this season.

The youngster predominately plays as an attacking midfielder, although he can also do a job on either flank. In 124 appearances for Lyon, Cherki has 16 goals and 20 assists.

Chelsea warned about attitude problem

While the winger clearly has a lot of potential, Chelsea will be aware of some of the attitude problems which have been reported about Cherki.

Lyon hasn’t been a happy hunting ground this season, with the club currently sat 15th in Ligue 1. In November last year, French football expert Jonathan Johnson warned Chelsea about the youngster’s attitude issues.

“A lot of players already wanted to jump ship before the start of the season, and they still could,” Johnson explained.

“Cherki will certainly be one to keep an eye on, though I don’t know for sure if Chelsea plan to come back in for him. The Blues had an interest in him in the past, but one problem is that clubs are becoming increasingly aware that he has massive attitude problems.“

“He doesn’t always conduct himself like he should on the pitch or in training, and there is quite a problematic relationship between the player’s entourage and the club, so that could get in the way of his development.”

There’s little doubt that Cherki has bags of potential, but it remains to be seen if Chelsea would be willing to overlook those reported attitude issues.

