Chelsea will look to bring in a new goalkeeper in the summer and Burnley star James Trafford is on their shortlist of targets, according to reports.

Newcastle are also interested in the 21-year-old, who has been named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championships this summer.

Trafford isn’t expected to feature for the Three Lions in the tournament as he’s behind Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale in the pecking order, but his inclusion shows he’s well thought of at the highest level.

Burnley signed Trafford from Manchester City for £15m last summer and made 28 Premier League appearances for the Clarets this term but was unable to prevent their relegation.

He conceded 62 goals and kept just two clean sheets but is still considered to have a very high ceiling, hence the interest from top flight clubs.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Burnley would be willing to sell Trafford for the right price this summer as they aim to rebuild their squad for the Championship.

Chelsea ‘ready’ to launch bid for Burnley star

Managerless Chelsea are currently ‘leading the race’ for Trafford, whilst ‘competition will arrive’ from Eddie Howe’s Newcastle.

The Blues are keen to bring in more competition for Djordje Petrovic and Robert Sanchez, while they will look to move on Kepa Arrizabalaga once his loan with Real Madrid ends.

Man City will be ‘keeping a keen eye’ on Trafford’s situation as they have a 20% sell-on clause for him due to their agreement with Burnley.

Pep Guardiola’s side also have a buy-back clause in Trafford’s contract – although it’s unclear when it becomes active.

Chelsea are ‘ready’ to launch an offer of £20m for the Burnley shot-stopper per Nixon’s report and it’ll be interesting to see if that is enough to lure him away from Turf Moor.

Newcastle will be ready to swoop in with their own offer should the Blues fail to get a deal over the line.

The Magpies’ first-choice keeper Nick Pope has faced injuries this season and Howe isn’t convinced by his back-up option Martin Dubravka, while Loris Karius looks set to depart St James’ Park.

Trafford certainly has the potential to become a top player in the future and could be an excellent long-term addition for either Chelsea or Newcastle.

