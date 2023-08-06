Chelsea ready to trigger £20m release clause as Leeds step up interest in ideal £12m replacement

Chelsea have made contact with a Leeds United player as Daniel Farke has been told what it will take to replace the outgoing star.

It’s no secret that Chelsea are in the market for a midfielder or two this summer. Having already lost N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, they are looking light in this position.

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo remains a top target, but Chelsea have been unwilling to cough up £100m for the 21-year-old.

With the new Premier League season right around the corner, it makes sense that Chelsea are now considering alternative options.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have spoken to Tyler Adams camp as they consider a swoop for the Leeds midfielder.

“Chelsea made contact with Tyler Adams camp to be informed on conditions of the deal, exploring costs,” Romano explained.

“He’s one of the names being considered as £20m relegation clause is available. Focus remains on Moises Caicedo talks, separate deal and separate story.”

The Daily Mail go one step further and claim that Chelsea are ‘set to’ trigger the £20m release clause.

Adams missed the tail end of last season with a hamstring injury and he has been sidelined for the start of the new campaign.

Farke recently provided an injury update on the 24-year-old as he hopes to see him back on the pitch soon.

“Yes improved after we spoke the last time, two weeks ago. So I think Tyler’s hopefully not too far away from returning back to team training,” Farke told reporters.

“Hopefully Tyler can return earlier and get back to team training but he was out for such a long time. He needs also bits of training, it’s not like, OK, he’s back into training and then just after six hours he can play the first competitive game.

“He needs a few days of training, it will be the same as Jack so I expect them just to be really in the mix after the first international break.”

Leeds have a replacement in mind

While losing a player like Adams would be a significant blow, Leeds do have a replacement in mind. Coventry City playmaker Gustavo Hamer is being linked with the club again.

Burnley have already seen a player-plus-cash offer rejected for the Coventry star, but Leeds have been told what it will take to land a deal.

According to Football Insider, a transfer fee ‘upwards of £12m’ could be enough to land a deal this summer.

Coventry do find themselves in a tricky spot with Hamer as he only has one more year to run on his contract. If they don’t want to lose him for free next summer, cashing in now could be their best bet.

Hamer was one of the best midfielders in the Championship last season and he played a vital role in Mark Robins’ side reaching the play-off final.

The 26-year-old scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in the Championship last season and he would be an excellent signing for a side like Leeds.

