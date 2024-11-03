Chelsea readying brutal sale of superstar with Boehly taking action after Maresca comments

Enzo Fernandez could be pushed out the door at Chelsea following comments from manager Enzo Maresca

Chelsea are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Enzo Fernandez in the summer, as his absence from the team is causing ‘concern’ for the board, after Enzo Maresca revealed why he isn’t playing.

Fernandez is one of the most expensive players ever signed by the Blues. He joined from Benfica in a near £107million transfer in 2023, but finds himself out of the side currently.

After sitting on the bench for the past two games, Chelsea are seemingly ready to take swift action.

Fichajes reports that his current lack of minutes is a ’cause for concern’ for club officials.

As such, it’s believed Chelsea would be open to listening to offers for the midfielder in the summer.

Indeed, with him deemed to not have fit into Maresca’s plans, it is suggested that Fernandez will ‘surely look for a team’ that gives him more ‘prominence’ and better fits his style of play.

DON’T MISS: The most expensive Chelsea signings of all time, featuring five Todd Boehly deals

Maresca explains Fernandez absence

Maresca has explained that Fernandez is not currently being picked as the balance of the Chelsea side is better without him in it.

“They are human beings and if you pay £100m that is not my problem,” he said.

“You want to buy me then you pay that money. That does not mean that every game you have to be the best. At the end of the day they are football players and they cannot always be at the top level.

“At this moment Enzo is not playing but there is no problem with Enzo. The noise about Enzo is because clubs pay so much money for them, people expect they will always be the best. That is not so.

“The only reason he is not playing is just because the physicality I prefer is from [Moises] Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.”

Real Madrid have been linked with the midfielder amid his struggles for minutes, and they could well bid given Chelsea’s reported stance, in a move which would surely make them a decent return, given the La Liga champions are said to be considering an £84million move.

Chelsea round-up: More exits possible

Beyond Fernandez, there could be more first-team exits at Chelsea. One of which is Benoit Badiashile, who it’s said the Blues will be prepared to sell given his standing in the side.

What’s more, amid Ben Chilwell’s struggle for minutes, it’s believed Manchester United could prioritise his signing, given Alphonso Davies is requesting a fee the Red Devils may not be able to pay.

Chelsea could also be unfortunate in their search for striker signings.

They are keen on Irish youngster Mason Melia, though Tottenham are in pole position for the St Patrick’s striker, TEAMtalk sources state.

Victor Osimhen remains on the striker shortlist at Chelsea, but Galatasaray are reportedly plotting his permanent signing at the end of his loan spell at the club.