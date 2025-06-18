Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is facing a ‘lengthy ban’ after being charged by the Football Association for doping offences.

Last December, the Chelsea attacker tested positive for banned substance meldonium, before being provisionally suspended by the FA.

Under the governing body’s rules, Mudryk – who has denied any wrongdoing – could be banned for as much as four years after providing a positive ‘A’ sample.

Now, the FA have confirmed the Ukrainian international, who joined Chelsea in January 2023 for an initial £62 million (€72.5m, $83.5m) that could rise to £89m (€104m, $120m) in add-ons, has been charged.

A spokesperson told The Telegraph: “We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with Anti-Doping Rule Violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of Regulations 3 and 4 of The FA’s Anti-Doping Regulations. As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time.”

TEAMtalk revealed that Mudryk’s entourage believe that the substance could have come from food he ingested but for now, the future seems bleak for the former Shakhtar Donetsk star.

Things go from bad to worse for Mudryk

Mudryk, who has been waiting for the results of a B sample, joined Chelsea to much fanfare more than two years ago but the 24-year-old has flattered to deceive at Stamford Bridge.

A total of 10 goals and 11 assists in 73 matches does not make for great reading and during his time away from Chelsea’s team, he has been linked with multiple transfer moves.

Now that this has happened, Mudryk could see his prime footballing years go to waste as a result of this ban. Incidentally, the Ukrainian said he was in “complete shock” about this positive test last December.

At the time, Mudryk wrote on Instagram: “I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance.

“This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened.

“I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can.”

