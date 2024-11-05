Wolves full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is reportedly of ‘major interest’ to both Chelsea and Liverpool, and the Reds have him ‘very high’ on their radar despite their desire to offer Andy Robertson a new deal.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have left-back positions which seem up in the air. The Blues have tossed Ben Chilwell to the side, and though Marc Cucurella has played often this season, of late, right-back Reece James has played on the left instead of him.

At Anfield, in an attempt for Arne Slot to work out who his best left-back option is, Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have shared duties this season.

Both clubs are seemingly willing to go with a new option, and Ait-Nouri is on the shortlist of the pair.

Indeed, Molineux News reports the left-back is generating interest across Europe, and is of ‘major interest’ to both Chelsea and Liverpool.

He is said to be ticking a lot of boxes for the Premier League giants and is ‘very high’ on the Reds’ radar in particular.

Robertson deal in works

Liverpool’s interest in signing a new left-back comes amid a report from Football Insider that talks will be opened with Robertson over a new deal at the club.

It’s believed they do not want a repeat of the situations of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, who are each out of contract in the summer despite being very important assets to the club.

Whether Robertson is worthy of a new deal could be brought into question, though, with many feeling he is on a downward slope.

It could be that he is used as a backup to Ait-Nouri, if he is to arrive at the club, but with left-back interest stacking up, his position as a starter may not remain for long.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool have interest in another left-back, Milos Kerkez, and Bournemouth are of the understanding that he could be in his last season with them.

Liverpool round-up: Two big assets threatened

With Salah and Alexander-Arnold soon out of contract, the threat for both men is large. The latest interest in Salah comes from Barcelona, who reportedly want to make an attempt to sign him, amid the suggestion that he is ‘willing to change teams’.

His team-mate also seems ready to head for the exit, with a report stating Alexander-Arnold has made up his mind on ditching Liverpool for Real Madrid.

Things look better for the Reds on the inbound side of things, as they’ve apparently been offered AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, if they are willing to let Federico Chiesa go.

TEAMtalk are aware that 17-year-old Red Star Belgrade talent Andrija Maksimovic is of serious interest to the Reds, with Chelsea also interested in him.

Ait-Nouri in great form