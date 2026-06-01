Chelsea reject approaches for Josh Acheampong as Xabi Alonso identifies defender as untouchable

Josh Acheampong’s future remains firmly at Chelsea, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that the Blues have rejected interest from a host of Europe’s biggest clubs over the past six months.

Sources have informed us that Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Juventus are among the clubs to have made enquiries about the highly-rated 20-year-old.

Acheampong has emerged as one of the most sought-after young defenders in Europe following his rapid development at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea have made it clear that he is not available for transfer.

We understand the club have turned away every approach and have no intention of changing their stance despite growing interest from home and abroad.

In fact, Chelsea’s position on Acheampong was established long before Xabi Alonso’s arrival.

Sources have told us that the defender was already considered untouchable by senior figures at the club, who view him as a key part of Chelsea’s long-term project.

That belief has only strengthened following Alonso’s appointment.

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Josh Acheampong an outstanding fit for Xabi Alonso

Sources say Chelsea’s hierarchy are convinced Acheampong could be an outstanding fit for Alonso’s tactical system, with his versatility, athleticism and ability on the ball making him an ideal option for the Spaniard’s preferred style of play.

As a result, there is no appetite within the club to entertain offers. While Chelsea are prepared to listen to proposals for a number of defensive players this summer, Acheampong is not among them.

TEAMtalk understands that Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile and Mamadou Sarr are all available should suitable offers arrive.

There is also the possibility of movement involving Wesley Fofana and Malo Gusto if the right opportunities present themselves during the window.

Chelsea’s willingness to reshape parts of their defence only underlines how highly Acheampong is regarded internally.

Despite significant interest from some of Europe’s elite clubs, the message from Stamford Bridge is clear: Acheampong is staying, and Chelsea believe he can become a cornerstone of Alonso’s project for years to come given his ability to play across the defence and even in midfield.

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