Chelsea rocked as Al Ahli strike ‘total agreement’ to sign Victor Osimhen, but Blues prepare last roll of the dice

Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli have reached a ‘total agreement’ with Napoli for the transfer of Victor Osimhen, though Chelsea won’t concede defeat without a fight, according to reports.

Where Osimhen winds up promises to be one of the most intriguing storylines on deadline day. The Nigerian frontman, 25, has made it clear he wishes to leave Napoli who in turn, are more than willing to sell.

The race for Osimhen has boiled down to two clubs – Chelsea and Al Ahli.

The Blues looked to be on pole position for the move after warming to the idea of a loan that contained an obligation to buy.

Osimhen and his camp have made it clear that the only modes of transfer that work for the striker are permanent ones. As such, a loan that contains an obligation would have been satisfactory, as opposed to a loan that only contained an option, for example.

Furthermore, Osimhen’s agent has declared his client will not accept a pay cut.

Again, the signs looked positive for Chelsea after the Premier League giant readied a contract that would have made Osimhen the highest paid player at Stamford Bridge.

What’s more, Osimhen’s preferred outcome is understood to be staying in Europe rather than moving to the middle east.

However, according to numerous fresh reports, Al Ahli have blown Chelsea out of the water from a financial perspective.

Firstly, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed a “total agreement” has been reached between Al Ahli and Napoli.

Al Ahli blow Chelsea away, as Napoli accept

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Napoli reach total agreement with Al Ahli for Victor Osimhen!

“Club to club deal done for €75m/80m total package, Al Ahli have already booked a medical.

“Four year contract worth €25m/30m per season net to Osimhen plus RELEASE clause. Final green light up to Victor.”

An after-tax salary of €30m per year roughly equates to £485,000-a-week. That is simply not an amount Chelsea can come even remotely close to matching.

The release clause in the agreement is also a relatively affordable one, with Romano later adding it’s set at well below €100m.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri acknowledged the near-impossible task in front of Chelsea when providing an update of his own.

However, the reporter also stated Chelsea will “fight until the end” for the transfer of Osimhen.

Also taking to X, Tavolieri wrote: “Chelsea beating a €160m offer (in four years) on the table as wages for Victor Osimhen looks too difficult, sources told.

“Chelsea will fight until the end though but Al Ahli now set to win the bidding war on the Nigerian striker’s case.”

Per Ben Jacobs, Al Ahli want a final answer from Osimhen by midday today.

