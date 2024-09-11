Chelsea secure deadline-beating loan exit, with record-breaking option to buy included

Chelsea have reached an agreement for the loan exit of David Datro Fofana and the deal contains an option to buy that would smash a country’s transfer record.

Chelsea signed Fofana, 21, from Norwegian club Molde in the winter window of 2023. The three-cap Ivory Coast international was viewed as one for the future, though fast forward 18 months and his career has not progressed.

Fofana has spent time out on underwhelming loans spells to Union Berlin and Burnley. He does not feature in manager Enzo Maresca’s plans and exit opportunities were sought during the summer window.

But while the English transfer window has closed, clubs from a handful of other countries can still sign and register new players.

The Greek window closes today (Wednesday, September 11) and one of their biggest clubs have reached an agreement to sign Fofana.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano broke the news, revealing on X: “David Datro Fofana leaves Chelsea to join AEK Athens on loan deal, agreement reached.

“It also includes a buy option clause for £20m not mandatory, up to AEK in June 2025 to decide about it.

“Fofana has accepted, paperwork time now.”

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on September 4 that AEK Athens had seen their opening proposal for Fofana rejected by Chelsea.

The Greek side were prioritising a loan without being forced to turn the move permanent. Chelsea, meanwhile, favoured a permanent solution.

A compromise has now reportedly been reached, with the clubs agreeing a loan that contains a significant option – not an obligation – to buy.

Permanent move would shatter Greek transfer record

Should AEK Athens take up the £20m option to buy, the Greek Super League transfer record would tumble.

The current record – irrespective of whether it was an arrival or exit – remains the £16.9m Wolves paid to sign Daniel Podence from Olympiacos back in 2020.

Of course, there will be significant doubts as to whether AEK Athens could afford a £20m signing even if they wanted to bring Fofana back on board next summer.

But that is a conversation for a later date and all eyes will now be on how Fofana fares in Greece.

Further Chelsea exits expected?

Fofana was part of the unofficial ‘bomb squad’ at Stamford Bridge – a collection of players new boss Maresca does not plan to use.

The vast bulk of the Chelsea outcasts have moved on in some form or fashion, such as Trevoh Chalobah, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja and Romelu Lukaku, to name just four.

However, a handful of unwanted stars do still remain on Chelsea’s books including Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Chilwell has been linked with moving to Turkey where the window remains open until Friday.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday that Super Lig champions Galatasaray are working on a deal to sign Chukwuemeka.

Grand Chelsea project already souring for many

Fofana does not appear to have a long-term future at Stamford Bridge and is by no means alone in being Todd Boehly-era signings who haven’t worked out.

Indeed, Kalidou Koulibaly and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were among the veteran signings in Boehly’s first window in charge in 2022. Both players were sold after just a single season.

Chukwuemeka, Sterling and (David) Fofana also arrived in the first year and aren’t in the long-term thinking in west London.

Striker Deivid Washington later arrived for roughly £14m and was the subject of an aborted sale to sister club Strasbourg in the most recent summer window.

Portuguese attacker Diego Moreira came and went without ever making a Premier League appearance for Chelsea when sold to Strasbourg after one year.

Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel also lasted just 12 months before moving on to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in a permanent switch.

Chelsea did manage to make a handy profit of roughly £6.4m on Angelo’s sale. That was despite the fact the teenager never made a single appearance for the Blues.

