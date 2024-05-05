Chelsea see third offer for ‘the next Lionel Messi’ rejected but Blues still have hope in transfer battle

Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao Willian is one of football’s most in-demand youngsters and Chelsea are working hard to sign him.

The 17-year-old has earned the nickname ‘Messinho’ due to his huge potential and similar playing style to the disputed GOAT Lionel Messi, which is extremely high praise.

Messinho has only made 13 appearances for Palmeiras’ first team so far, scoring two goals in the process, but his performances at youth level have earned him rave reviews.

Chelsea have a history of signing young players with huge potential and want to continue that trend.

As reported by TEAMtalk, the Blues have submitted a £47m bid for the Messinho – the third offer they have made for him so far.

However, according to a report from GOAL, Palmeiras have turned that down and have made it clear that they want to keep the teenager for as long as possible.

Chelsea must match release clause to sign Brazilian wonderkid

The report states that Palmeiras’ manager, Abel Ferreira, has made an ardent plea to the club’s president, Leila Pereira, to block the sale of Messinho to Chelsea.

“I’m going to ask Leila not to sell this player. The father, the manager and he will be sad,” Ferreira said in a recent interview.

“Let him stay with us until 2027. I really think this player is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. A boy who defends, attacks, shows himself in the game.”

It is worth noting, however, that Messinho has a €60m (approx. £51.5m) release clause in his contract, so Palmeiras would be powerless to stop him leaving should one of his suitors match that fee.

This means, in theory, that Chelsea will only have to increase their latest offer by £4.5m to sign the Brazil under-17s international.

However, even if Chelsea were to succeed in their pursuit of Messinho, the winger would not be able to join the club until next summer due to employment laws prohibiting such transfers for players under 18 years of age.

The Blues remain determined to win the race for the Palmeiras star regardless and would be happy for him to stay in Brazil for another 12 months.

Palmeiras will do everything they can to scupper Chelsea’s plans and are keen to tie Messinho down to a new contract and remove or increase his release clause before the summer window opens.

