Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is reportedly ready to axe NINE first-team players in the hope of raising more than £250m this summer to balance the books at Stamford Bridge.

Ahead of the new Premier League season, Chelsea have made 10 signings so far – all of which have cost £185.4m – and more could be on the way.

Conversely, 20 players have passed through the Blues exit door, with the big-spending west London outfit dominating the headlines in yet another transfer window.

Despite all those departures, manager Enzo Maresca still has 43 first-team players at his disposal; leaving the former Leicester City boss with quite the conundrum ahead of the new campaign.

Every Premier League team has to submit a 25-man squad after the transfer window shuts on August 30, and while they can include eight homegrown players and as many under-21 players as they like; choosing that final league group is not going to be easy.

Indeed, Maresca vented his frustrations about his bloated squad at Friday’s pre-match press conference ahead of hosting defending Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

He told reporters: “At the moment if I start to think I have 43 players it is not a good thing, I have 28 training with me.”

Maresca added: “(Co-sporting directors) Paul [Winstanley] and Laurence [Stewart] are in charge of finding solutions for these guys, not me.”

Chelsea eye £285m clear-out

To address this imbalance, Chelsea are reportedly keen on offloading nine players this summer. While some are obvious, such as Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah, and Romelu Lukaku, others may surprise some.

For instance, The Sun claims Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Noni Madueke could be sold if the right fee comes along; and Kepa Arrizabalaga, David Datro Fofana, and Armando Broja are surplus to requirements.

Chelsea looked set to sell Gallagher to Atletico Madrid for £33m but that move is currently in limbo, and the Blues reportedly want £37m for outcast Lukaku – who is wanted by Napoli – and £25m for Crystal Palace-linked Chalobah.

TEAMtalk understands Chilwell is rated at £40m or more by the club and Madueke is valued at £60m, amid links with Newcastle United.

Some players will be more difficult to move on than others, such as backup goalkeeper Kepa – who is valued at around £10m by Transfermarkt.

That same valuation also applies to former Burnley loanee Fofana, while academy product Broja may be available for around £30m – approximately £20m less than he was rated at in January.

Perhaps the most surprising of all is Chukwuemeka. While he is valued at £12.8m by Transfermarkt, he reportedly has a £40m release clause.

All that brings the total pot to £285m. It may be optimistic to sell all these players to help them fend off a potential points deduction if they fall afoul of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules – but some departures will certainly help.