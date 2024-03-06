Chelsea set to battle Liverpool for USMNT star with Man City and AC Milan also circling

Chelsea are set to battle Liverpool for the signature of a USMNT star this summer, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side said to be ‘serious’ in their interest.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Chelsea and Liverpool have locked horns in the transfer market. Indeed, both clubs tried to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia last summer, with Chelsea winning the race for both signatures.

As fate would have it, they both seem to be in the market for the same player once again. It’s no secret that Liverpool are admirers of Fulham full-back Antonee Robinson and Chelsea have now seemingly joined the race to sign him.

Liverpool’s interest in the United States star makes sense. Given Andrew Robertson’s age and injury problems of late, the club are exploring alternative options in this position.

Robinson has been among Fulham’s top performers for quite some time now and it’s no surprise that he is generating so much interest. In 26 appearances this season, he’s produced five assists and has looked steady from a defensive viewpoint.

While Liverpool have been toying with the idea of swooping in for Robinson for quite some time, they now face some serious competition for his signature.

Chelsea now in the race to sign Robinson

According to GIVEMESPORT, Chelsea’s interest in Robinson is ‘serious’ as they look towards swooping in for the 26-year-old in the summer.

The report claims that Chelsea have been scouting the United States star ‘for the past year’ and the club have been impressed by his ‘attacking mindset and his pace’.

Given the amount of injuries that Ben Chilwell has sustained this season, a new left-back could be high on the agenda for Chelsea in the summer.

A valuable trait when it comes to Robinson is his availability. Since the start of the 2021/22 season, he’s only missed 12 games through injury.

His creative output is also one of his top traits. In the Premier League this season he’s created 26 chances which is decent going. Within the Chelsea squad, only Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher have created more chances than that.

Along with Chelsea, the report also mentions Manchester City and AC Milan as two other sides who have been keeping tabs on the Fulham star in recent times.

Marco Silva’s side are in a strong position to dictate Robinson’s value, given he is under contract until 2028. With so many sides being interested, a bidding war could ensue in the coming months.

