Chelsea set for surprise Danny Welbeck transfer as Xabi Alonso axes THREE strikers

Chelsea are closing in on a surprise move for Brighton and Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck after Xabi Alonso identified the veteran Englishman as the ideal player to compete with Joao Pedro, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have confirmed to us that talks have progressed in recent days, with Chelsea increasingly confident of securing an agreement for the 35-year-old in what would be one of the most unexpected deals of the summer window.

Alonso has made it clear that Joao Pedro will be his first-choice striker heading into the new season, but the Spaniard has also informed Chelsea’s hierarchy that he wants a proven and experienced alternative capable of pushing the Brazilian throughout the campaign.

TEAMtalk understands that the new Blues boss is unconvinced by several of the club’s existing attacking options.

Nicolas Jackson, Liam Delap and Marc Guiu have all been told they are free to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, with departures for the trio expected before the transfer window closes.

Meanwhile, new arrival Emmanuel Emegha, who joined from Strasbourg, has been informed he will have to earn his place in Alonso’s plans rather than expect regular minutes immediately.

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Why Xabi Alonso wants Danny Welbeck at Chelsea – sources

With Chelsea owners, BlueCo, reshaping the team’s attacking department, Welbeck has emerged as the standout candidate.

Sources say Alonso values the former Manchester United and Arsenal forward’s experience, professionalism and ability to influence games both on and off the pitch.

Chelsea also believe that the Brighton star’s profile makes him the perfect player to provide genuine competition for Joao Pedro without disrupting the hierarchy within the squad.

The move comes after one of the best seasons of Welbeck’s career.

The former England international striker scored 13 Premier League goals last term – the best return of his career – and we understand that those performances convinced Chelsea’s recruitment team that he still has several seasons of top-level football left.

Welbeck’s form also saw him come close to earning a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England World Cup squad, underlining his resurgence despite now being 35.

Chelsea believe his experience could prove invaluable to a squad that remains one of the youngest in the Premier League.

As well as providing competition for Joao Pedro, Welbeck is viewed as someone capable of mentoring Chelsea’s younger forwards while still making a significant impact on the pitch.

Sources have told us that negotiations are now entering their final stages, with Chelsea hopeful of completing the deal in the coming days as Alonso continues to put his stamp on the squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

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