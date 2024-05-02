Chelsea eye shock move for divisive former Arsenal star as Boehly learns tempting asking price

Chelsea are reportedly in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer and the club have been linked with a divisive former Arsenal starter.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side haven’t exactly been the most sturdy this season and it makes sense that the club is looking to bolster their defensive positions.

In the Premier League alone, Chelsea have conceded 59 goals this season which is the eighth worst defensive record in the league.

The club signed Dorde Petrovic and Robert Sanchez last summer and both goalkeepers have been given their chance this season.

It’s also worth considering that Kepa Arrizabalaga will return to the club in the summer, upon his loan deal with Real Madrid expiring.

While Chelsea certainly aren’t short of options in the goalkeeper department, the club does seem keen to sign a new shot-stopper in the summer.

According to Tutto Juve, Chelsea are looking for a ‘top-quality’ goalkeeper this summer and the report claims that Pochettino’s side ‘have their eyes’ on Juventus shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny.

The report confirms that Juventus are yet to receive any offers for the Polish international, but they would be willing to accept an offer of around €10million (£8.5m).

Of course, Szczesny is no stranger to the Premier League, having previously spent 11 years on the books at Arsenal. Impressively, he’s kept 15 clean sheets in Serie A this season and boasts a save percentage of 76%.

Aaron Ramsdale also an option

Along with shortlisting Szczesny, the report also mentions Chelsea’s interest in Ramsdale. The England international now finds himself behind David Raya in the pecking order and has been tipped to leave Arsenal in the summer.

It’s been well-documented that both Chelsea and Newcastle have been keeping tabs on the out-of-favour goalkeeper in recent months.

Indeed, reports from last month claimed that Ramsdale is ‘ready to quit’ Arsenal as the 25-year-old wants to go in search of first team football.

With both Ramsdale and Szczesny seemingly on Chelsea’s shortlist this summer, it will be interesting to see who the club goes after.

There’s no doubt that Szczesny would be the cheaper option considering he’s available for just £8.5m. He’d also bring a wealth of experience which is perhaps lacking in that Chelsea squad right now.

According to TEAMtalk sources, it could take as much as £60m to sign Ramsdale in the summer which would be a considerably more expensive deal.

Given that Arsenal will likely be selling Ramsdale to a direct Premier League rival, it makes sense that the club is looking for a slightly inflated price.

