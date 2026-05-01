Newcastle United have learned the fee they must pay to sign Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson this summer, as TEAMtalk sources confirm he is one of two Blues stars on Eddie Howe’s attacking shortlist.

Jackson, 24, has been on loan with Bayern Munich this season but has struggled to make his mark, especially given he is behind the world-class Harry Kane in the pecking order.

Jackson has scored 10 goals in 30 games for the German giants – which in fairness isn’t a bad return considering a lot of those appearances were off the bench. Across his career, the forward has notched 61 goals in 203 games, but consistency has always been his issue.

TEAMtalk revealed in an update last weekend that Bayern have not fully ruled out signing Jackson permanently, despite early indications to the contrary.

However, they would only move for Jackson if Chelsea were to drop their price tag significantly, with Bayern currently having an option to sign him for around £55million, as per their loan agreement.

But there is a concrete chance of the 31-time capped Senegalese international returning to the Premier League, with a new club, amid interest from several English sides.

TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed in March that Newcastle have Jackson shortlisted as a target, as they look to bring in more competition for Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, who have disappointed this season. There are more Prem clubs keen too, but Chelsea will not let him go for cheap…

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Chelsea hoping for big Nicolas Jackson sale

According to The Athletic, despite Bayern deciding against triggering their option to buy Jackson, Chelsea ‘still see him as a player worth up to £60m.’

The Blues view Jackson as a sellable asset, and exits are inevitable, especially given they are unlikely to have revenues from the Champions League next season, as noted by the report.

Whoever is appointed Chelsea’s new head coach will have a big say on whether Jackson stays or goes – but it appears that Newcastle will have an opportunity to sign him should they formalise their interest with an offer.

Whether the Magpies are willing to go as high as £60million to sign him remains to be seen, though, and we understand that Tottenham and Everton are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Newcastle are also interested in Chelsea forward Liam Delap – another player the Blues could sell this summer after he has struggled to make his mark at Stamford Bridge.

For now, Jackson’s focus is on having a strong end to the season with Bayern, who have already won the Bundesliga, and could clinch the DFB-Pokal trophy and the Champions League in the coming weeks.

He will then hope to have a positive World Cup, where Jackson is likely to play a key role for Senegal.

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