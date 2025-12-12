As Real Madrid grapple with injury problems at the back, the agent of a Chelsea defender has offered his client’s services to Los Blancos as Blues manager Enzo Maresca continues to overlook him, according to a report, which has also revealed the Spanish club’s response.

One of the reasons behind Real Madrid’s disappointing performance and results of late is the injury issues that manager Xabi Alonso has had to deal with, especially in defence. While Dean Huijsen will be back for Los Blancos’s LaLiga game against Alaves this weekend, Antonio Rudiger is unlikely to feature after pushing through muscle discomfort to turn out against Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek.

Eder Militao has been ruled out for four months after suffering a serious muscle tear in his left leg against Celta de Vigo.

Right-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal are long-term injury concerns as well, while David Alaba will not play against Alaves, and neither will Ferland Mendy.

Amid Madrid’s injury problems, Axel Disasi’s agent has approached the Spanish and European giants over a possible loan deal for the Chelsea defender, according to Defensa Central.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet, which has a mixed reputation, has claimed that Disasi’s ‘agent has not hesitated to approach Real Madrid in recent days to gauge how things stand regarding a possible loan move in January’.

The 27-year-old cost Chelsea €45million (£39.5m, $52.8m) when the London club signed him from AS Monaco in 2023.

The Frenchman has made 61 appearances for Chelsea so far in his career, scoring five goals and providing two assists in the process.

The defender is not part of the Chelsea first-team squad at the moment and is, according to Maresca, in late November, “helping the second team”

Maresca has no plans to use Disasi anytime soon, with French publication L’Equipe, reporting that Lyon are keen on a loan deal for the defender.

Real Madrid’s response to Axel Disasi offer – report

Although Chelsea are ready to send Disasi out on loan, Madrid have decided against bringing him to Estadio Bernabeu in the January transfer window, according to Defensa Central.

Despite the serious injury to Militao, Madrid have decided not to make an emergency centre-back signing in the middle of the season.

‘Absolutely nothing,’ sources at Madrid are said to have told Defensa Central.

Given that Aurelien Tchouameni can play as a centre-back and Militao will not be out for the rest of the season, Madrid’s stance on bringing in a new player for that position is understandable to a certain degree.

However, Raul Asencio has not always been great when he has played, and Madrid are taking a huge risk in not trying to get a new centre-back in the middle of the season on a loan deal.

If Disasi is willing to move to the Bernabeu on loan until the end of the season and is open to being a bench-warmer when every centre-back is fit and available, then at least Madrid should consider the possibility of a short-term deal.

