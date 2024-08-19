A transfer lifeline has been extended to Raheem Sterling as a European giant is reportedly interested in a swap deal for the winger, amid a nightmarish scenario at Chelsea.

Sterling‘s Chelsea future has been thrown into doubt after he was left out of Enzo Maresca’s matchday squad for the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Shortly before kick-off, the 29-year-old, who is on £325,000-a-week wages on a contract that runs until 2027, grabbed the headlines after a statement from his representatives emerged, saying they wanted “clarity” about his future role at the Blues.

The statement reads: “Raheem Sterling is contracted to Chelsea Football Club for the next three years. He returned to England two weeks early to conduct individual training, and has had a positive pre-season under the new coach, who he has developed a good working relationship with.

“He is committed, as ever, to delivering at the highest level for Chelsea FC and the fans, who he holds in high regard, and given his inclusion in official club pre-match material this week, our expectation was that Raheem would be involved in this weekend’s fixture in some capacity.

“As a camp, we have always had positive dialogue with, and assurance from, Chelsea FC in relation to Raheem’s future at the club, so we look forward to gaining clarity on the situation. Until then, we will continue to support Raheem’s desire to start the new season positively.”

Sterling’s absence dominated Maresca’s post-match press conference, with Chelsea’s new head coach asked if the England international was still wanted at the club.

The Italian replied: “I want Raheem Sterling but we have 30 players, there is no space for all of them so some have to leave.”

Indeed, Chelsea can only pick 20 players on a matchday, their Premier League squad is made up of 25 players, with an allowance for homegrown and under-21 players, and they have more than 40 first-team players in the group, too.

When questioned about the decision to leave the former Man City star out of his squad, Maresca added: “The manager has to make some decisions. Sometimes players don’t like it, that’s normal. Just a technical decision, no more than that. With Raheem, we will clarify in the next days.”

According to The Athletic, Sterling and his camp had been informed that he would not be involved against City during a ‘brief’ but ‘civil’ chat with Maresca last Friday.

Moreover, the report adds Sterling’s entourage did not issue their statement just before kick-off; rather reports of his omission circulated late last week and the comment was given in response to a Daily Mail article that was published as soon as the team news came out.

Juventus tried Sterling swap deal

Regardless, Sterling was reportedly offered an exit route as according to Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus have approached Chelsea with the idea of exchanging their winger Federico Chiesa with the ex-Liverpool ace.

However, the report adds the deal fell through due to differences in ‘player valuations and wage disparities’, with Sterling – who joined the Blues from City in a deal worth £47.5m in the summer of 2022 – earning far more than the Italian international.

The Old Lady are trying to sell the former Fiorentina man but to no avail at present. While this offer came to nothing, the possibility of Sterling leaving Stamford Bridge is still feasible.

He has, arguably, not lived up to the hefty price tag Chelsea paid for him two years ago, with 19 goals in 81 appearances not exactly setting the world alight. Even though he featured regularly in pre-season, it seems Maresca sees him as surplus to requirements.

Realistically, his wages rule out a vast swathe of clubs being able to take him on, bar Saudi Pro League teams. With less than two weeks of the transfer window left, Sterling’s future is very much up in the air.