Chelsea star to lead summer exodus, with Boehly willing to accept cut-price fee for Blues academy graduate

Chelsea are reportedly willing to accept a cut-price offer for left-back Ian Maatsen in the summer as Todd Boehly tries to balance the books.

The Blues look set to sell several players to ensure that they comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR), which are becoming increasingly important.

Everton have already been hit with a 10-point deduction for a breach and face a second charge, while Nottingham Forest have also been found guilty.

Maatsen is one player that Mauricio Pochettino is happy to part ways with. The defender was sent out on loan to Borussia Dortmund in January.

The Dutchman has already become a fan favourite at the German club, who are very interested in signing him on a permanent deal this summer.

Maatsen’s loan deal does not include an option to buy. However, he signed a new contract with Chelsea before he left, which includes a £35m release clause.

Now, a report has claimed that the Blues would be willing to accept less than that as Boehly tries to get him off the books.

Chelsea to sell Maatsen and others in the summer

According to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea would be willing to accept a £30m bid for Maatsen in the summer.

The left-back has made five appearances for Dortmund so far, contributing two assists in the process. If he keeps up his current form, plenty of clubs will be chasing his signature.

As mentioned, though, he will not be the only player that Chelsea sell as they try and balance the books.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, some members of the Blues hierarchy believe Conor Gallagher should be sold, as he is an academy graduate and a pure profit asset.

Reports suggest that Tottenham have made Gallagher their top target for the summer as Ange Postecoglou aims to strengthen his midfield.

With that in mind, the England star could also be on the move.

Chelsea striker Armando Broja joined Fulham on loan last month and he is another who could be sold permanently at the end of the season.

His loan agreement doesn’t include an option to buy. The London club previously placed a £50m price tag on his head but would likely accept less in the summer.

As with Gallagher and Maatsen, Broja is a Chelsea academy graduate, so selling him would be beneficial for the Blues in terms of PSR.

