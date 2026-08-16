Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso will have to deal with a big exit

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto has struck an agreement to leave Chelsea and join a new side, per reports, but he won’t be staying in the Premier League despite talks with Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham.

The 26-year-old joined Chelsea from Wolves in a deal worth £54million in 2024 and he has established himself as a key player for the London club, making 103 appearances and scoring 19 goals.

However, Chelsea have been willing to listen to offers for Neto this summer after another busy window, and a move to another Premier League side has looked possible.

As mentioned, Man City and Arsenal both explored moves for the Portuguese international, while Tottenham looked at him as a potential alternative to Savinho.

But despite the interest from some of England’s biggest clubs, Neto is set to head to Saudi Arabia.

Respected transfer reporter Sacha Tavolieri claims Neto has agreed to join Al-Hilal, who seem willing to pay €60million (£51m / $69m) to secure his signature.

” Al Hilal have reached an agreement with Pedro Neto on personal terms!” Tavolieri posted on X.

“Chelsea FC now open to sell Neto and would want around €60M to let him leave. Al Hilal are confident to get a full agreement with Chelsea. Talks ongoing.”

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Pedro Neto set for Chelsea exit

Neto’s exit would leave Chelsea with Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer, Estevao, Jamie Gittens, Geovany Quenda and the returning Mykhaylo Mudryk as their options to play on the wing.

There is no guarantee Mudryk stays after his ban from football was lifted, however, with Chelsea considering allowing him to leave on loan, and Coventry City reportedly interested.

But Xabi Alonso will have a task on his hands in filling a void that’ll be left by Neto, providing his move to Al-Hilal goes through as expected.

One star Chelsea look set to keep hold of, though, is midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The Argentine had been heavily linked with a switch to Man City for weeks and he is understood to be open with a reunion with former boss Enzo Maresca at the Etihad.

But as TEAMtalk confirmed last week, Chelsea set a deadline of 5pm on Friday for Man City to come forward with an offer that matched their £120million demands.

That offer never came, so barring any big twists, Alonso will have Fernandez to call upon this term.