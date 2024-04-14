Chelsea star set to ‘accept’ summer exit on one condition as Tottenham, Newcastle circle

Conor Gallagher could be on the move this summer

A key Chelsea star has accepted that he will have to leave the club this summer as the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle circle, according to reports.

With Chelsea looking to cut down their squad in an attempt to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, a number of first team players could leave this summer.

One of the players who could leave in the summer is Conor Gallagher. Despite the 24-year-old being one of Chelsea’s top performers this season, the midfielder could be forced to leave as Todd Boehly attempts to balance the books.

According to TEAMtalk sources, Gallagher is Tottenham’s top midfield target for the summer and Ange Postecoglou’s side have been handed a boost in pursuit of the midfielder.

As per HITC, Gallagher ‘will accept’ that he ‘has to leave’ Chelsea this summer on the condition that he’s not offered a new contract before the end of the season.

His current deal at Stamford Bridge runs until 2025 and talks over an extension are reportedly at a standstill because of his wage demands.

The report does state that Gallagher would ‘love to remain’ at Chelsea, but the midfielder understands that he might have to leave in the summer.

Newcastle and West Ham are also interested

Along with Tottenham, both Newcastle and West Ham are interested in Gallagher according to the same report. The report claims that all three clubs are huge ‘admirers’ of the Chelsea star and they are ‘ready’ to move for him if Chelsea makes him available.

Given the season that the 24-year-old has had, it’s easy to understand why so many Premier League clubs are chasing his signature.

In the Premier League alone, Gallagher has produced nine goal contributions this season with three goals and six assists.

Earlier in the campaign, Mauricio Pochettino clarified that Gallagher wants to stay at Chelsea, although his contract situation does place him in a tricky spot.

“What he told me was to stay at Chelsea,” Pochettino told reporters in February.

“But then it’s about him and the club. I’m not suffering with this type of thing, he still has one year more on his contract. I think it is a matter for him and the club.”

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are open to selling Gallagher for around £50m should they fail to tie him down to fresh terms.

Given the end of the season is only around the corner, these next few weeks will be crucial in determining Gallagher’s future and whether or not Chelsea can agree to a new contract.

