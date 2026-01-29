Chelsea haven’t given up hope of landing Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet before the transfer window closes, but a new ‘complication’ could mean Liam Rosenior is forced to wait.

Rosenior has made strengthening his defence a top priority, and the Blues’ urgency has been heightened by injuries to Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update yesterday that Chelsea remain locked in negotiations with Rennes over a deal for Jacquet.

The 20-year-old is considered to be one of Ligue 1’s most exciting youngsters. He has made 17 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes this season, helping his side to keep five clean sheets in the process.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also interested in Jacquet, though we understand Chelsea are favourites to sign him.

However, as Bailey reported, Rennes are extremely reluctant to sell Jacquet this month, and are therefore demanding north of €60million (£52.1m / $71.9m) for his signature. Should he stay in France, the Blues would be favourites to land him in the summer.

Journalist for Give Me Sport, Ben Jacobs, has now backed up our information, stating that ideally, Chelsea want to sign Jacquet ‘immediately,’ and negotiations ‘could go down to the wire’.

However, there has been an added ‘complication’ for Chelsea.

As noted by Jacobs, Rennes have just agreed to sell striker Mohamed Kadar Meite to Al-Hilal and they are set to recoup around €30million (£26m / $35.9m) from the deal. This has ‘strengthened Rennes hand in negotiations’, making it more difficult for Chelsea to lure Jacquet away this month.

Chelsea hoping for late centre-back deal

Chelsea are still pushing to complete a deal for Jacquet before the deadline. But as we have reported, should the Blues miss out, they intend to return for him in the summer.

Rosenior’s current centre-back options comprise of Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile and Josh Acheampong. There is also 18-year-old centre-back Aaron Anselmino, who the Blues have recalled from his loan with Borussia Dortmund.

Rosenior has Axel Disasi to call upon, too, but everything points towards him leaving Stamford Bridge before the transfer window closes.

West Ham are interested in Disasi and have ‘accelerated their pursuit’ of the defender in recent days, as Nuno Espirito Santo eyes him as a crucial defensive addition.

Jacquet could prove to be a big signing for Chelsea if they’re able to convince Rennes to sell this month, and crucial hours and days lie ahead.

