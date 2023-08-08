Deivid Washington is on his way to Chelsea

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Santos for Brazilian forward Deivid Washington as the club now ponders whether to send him out on loan.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have been active in the transfer market so far as the Argentine boss goes about rebuilding their squad.

Chelsea have already let go of over 13 first team players, with more departures tipped to occur over the next few weeks.

They have also been busy recruiting players themselves and have been sticking to their policy of investing into young upcoming players.

The likes of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson have already boosted their forward line and their next signing is an exciting prospect for the future.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have a verbal agreement in place with Santos for the transfer of Washington.

“Deivid Washington to Chelsea, here we go! Verbal agreement done as Santos accepted €15m plus €5m add-ons bid for 18 year old striker,” Romano revealed on Twitter.

“Long term deal agreed, Deivid wanted Chelsea; documents being prepared now.”

Romano also clarified that Chelsea will soon make a decision on whether to send Washington out on loan with Strasbourg or keep him at the club.

Washington has scored two goals across 16 first team appearances for Santos and is a hotly-tipped prospect for the future.

Loan deal makes sense

While Chelsea aren’t totally blessed with forward options right now, a loan deal would make sense for Washington’s development.

By sending him on loan to Strasbourg for the season he will get a taste of European football and will probably be afforded more first-team opportunities.

Pochettino could also see the value in keeping Washington in and around the first team to learn, but he can’t be expected to have an instant impact.

The 18-year-old pronominally plays as a number nine, but he can also play out wide. His versatility could come in handy later down the line, but for the time being he is still very much developing.

Pochettino will be keen to finalise his squad sooner rather than later, although Chelsea are still waiting on several deals to go through.

Despite having multiple bids knocked back, Chelsea still haven’t given up on signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

They have expanded their search for a holding midfielder though and have recently been linked with Leeds United star Tyler Adams and PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes.

With the new Premier League season right around the corner, Chelsea will be desperate to get off to a good start and leave last season behind them.

They kick off their campaign with a tasty looking fixture against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

