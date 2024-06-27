Chelsea are in discussions over the signing of an Argentine defender wanted by Real Madrid, and the Blues have already got the thumbs up on the personal terms aspect of the deal, according to reports.

A key part of Chelsea’s audacious transfer strategy under Todd Boehly is the collecting of world football’s top prospects.

Deals for the likes of Kendry Paez and Estevao Willian have already been secured and the Blues intend to activate the bargain €6m release clause in the contract of Barcelona striker, Marc Guiu.

South America is generally where Chelsea’s attention has been and that has put the Blues in direct competition with Real Madrid.

Indeed, both clubs converged over the signing of Argentine centre-back Aaron Anselmino.

The 19-year-old plays for Boca Juniors and is widely regarded as one of the country’s most promising defensive prospects in recent memory.

Real Madrid rarely fail to land their man in the market, though according to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are closing in.

Taking to X, the trusted reporter stated: “Understand Chelsea already got green light from Aaron Anselmino on the contract and project, no issues on personal terms.

“Chelsea are in conversations with Boca Juniors over fee as current clause is in excess of $25m with taxes.”

Chelsea bid ‘will be accepted’

As mentioned, Anselmino’s current deal with Boca Juniors contains a release clause worth $25m/£19.8m.

However, according to reports, Chelsea are primed to thunder in with a lower bid that will be accepted on one condition.

ClaroSports claimed the Blues have ‘decided to bid for the 19-year-old player’ and will table an offer worth $18m plus $4m in add-ons. In total that equates to £17.4m at current exchange rate.

The report then stated that according to sources within Boca Juniors, the bid ‘will be accepted since it serves both the player and the institution, a perfect combo.’

There may be a key condition Chelsea must agree to first, though it’s one that is unlikely to torpedo the move.

The report added Boca Juniors are expected to ask Chelsea to loan Anselmino back to the club for a year before signing off on his sale.

Given Anselmino has only played 10 senior first-team matches for Boca, a full season in Argentine football would appear to be in the player’s best interests anyway.

