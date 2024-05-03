Chelsea tipped to HIJACK ‘advanced’ Newcastle transfer for in-demand Premier League star

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Wednesday, Newcastle are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old centre-back is a key player for the Cottagers but they have been unable to convince him to extend his contract, which expires in June.

Several clubs including Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United are known to be big admirers of Tosin but the Magpies recently surged into the lead in the race.

However, a fresh report has claimed that Chelsea could now hijack Newcastle’s move for the Fulham star in a major twist.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Wednesday that the Blues have also been in contact over a deal for Tosin.

“Understand Chelsea as well as Newcastle are among clubs informed on conditions of the deal to sign Tosin Adarabioyo as a free agent,” Romano wrote on X.

It’s no secret that the Blues are looking to bring in a new centre-back this summer and could now ruin Newcastle’s transfer plans.

Chelsea battling to sign Tosin Adarabioyo

Thiago Silva has already announced that he will be leaving Chelsea this summer when his contract comes to an end, so the London side will have to bring in a replacement for him.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, there is a high chance that Trevoh Chalobah will also depart given the Blues’ need to sell ‘homegrown’ players to help balance the books.

Members of the Chelsea hierarchy are leaning towards parting ways with Chalobah, and Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja (on loan at Fulham) could follow him out the exit door.

The Blues have spent huge amounts on signings in the past few transfer windows so bringing in Tosin on a free transfer would make good financial sense.

Tosin certainly has no shortage of suitors, so the winner of the race may ultimately come down to whoever is willing to offer him the biggest salary.

It’s also worth noting that clubs from Europe have an advantage, as they can submit a concrete contract offer to the defender now, rather than waiting until the end of the season like Premier League sides.

We understand that as things stand, Newcastle remain favourites to sign Tosin, but that could change in the coming weeks.

